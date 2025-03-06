Aleghcia Scott targets first Welsh language number one ever on iTunes Reggae chart

Stephen Price

Fresh from her success on Y Llais, Welsh singer-songwriter Aleighcia Scott is prepping the release of her first Welsh language single due out this month.

Sharing the news via her social media channels, Aleighcia has high hopes for the soon-to-be-released first taste of her new project, aiming for the coveted number on on the iTunes Reggae chart which would be the first time a Welsh language song has taken the coveted position.

Giving the name of the single away, Dod o’r Galon (meaning ‘From the Heart’) is set to be released on 21 March on all streaming platforms.

High hopes

Writing on Facebook she shared: “My first Welsh single is out on the 21st of March! We’re working on getting the first Welsh language number one on the iTunes Reggae chart”

“Help us by presaving the single here

She elaborated further on X, saying: ‘Dod O’r Galon’ (From The Heart) my first Welsh single out on March 21st Produced by Pen Dub with musicians from Wales and Jamaica and released on @RCoshR label – please presave here: http://orcd.co/dodorgalon”

Aleighcia is currently starring in Y Llais, a Welsh-language version of the popular global television series, The Voice, which began on 9 February 2025.

Y Llais

The series is one of the most iconic singing competitions in the world, where some of the country’s best voices face the red chairs and compete for the prestigious title of Y Llais 2025.

Just like The Voice, the talent take part in blind auditions, with the Coaches deciding if they want to turn their chairs by simply listening to the voices.

Joining Aleighcia are world renowned opera singer Sir Bryn Terfel, musician and owner of Côsh record label Yws Gwynedd, and singer and songwriter Bronwen Lewis, who also previously competed on The Voice.

Welsh language journey

A new Welsh speaker, Aleighcia has worked hard over the past few years to learn the language, bravely doing so under the spotlight of camera crews and now one of S4C’s flagship and most-watched programmes.

Aran Jones from SaySomethinginWelsh wrote: “When we first met, she was still nervous that the Welsh language didn’t really feel as though it could belong to her. It already mattered to her – she cared about it – but despite being a Rumney girl through and through, she’d already heard too many people telling her she didn’t get to be Welsh.

“I pointed her at the SaySomethinginWelsh app and told her to start suffering.

“Then she went on holiday. I’m used to that – I’ve heard some variety of ‘sorry, I haven’t started yet because I’ve been on holiday’ about a million times. That’s not Aleighcia, though.

“When we next spoke, she said ‘I’m sorry, I’ve been on holiday in Jamaica, so I’ve only done about two hours a day.’ That was when I knew she was going to be a Welsh speaker.”

And not only is she a Welsh speaker, she’s proudly flying the flag for Wales, the Welsh language, and Welsh music – and inspiring others to give it a shot themselves.

In the words of Aran, “Diolch o galon am ddysgu Cymraeg, Aleighcia.”

Aleighcia is set to perform at Bristol’s Reggae Resonance on 21 June.

Pre-save Dod o’r Galon on your preferred platform here.

