Howard Marks documentary launches on BBC One Wales

Howard Marks, aka Mr Nice, was one of the world’s most prolific cannabis smugglers. At the height of his illegal operations, he was trafficking tens of millions of dollars’ worth across the globe.

For the first time, a new BBC Wales series brings together Marks’ criminal inner circle and the law enforcers who spent years tracking him down, to tell the ultimate cat-and-mouse tale.

Set in the mid-1980s, and bolstered by a cast of his closest allies – from Pablo Escobar’s pilot to a smuggler still in hiding – we hear from the characters at the centre of one of the world’s most notorious drug rings.

From friends in high places and coded conversations to satellite trackers thrown overboard and fake passports with Marks’ Mr Nice alias, they reveal the cunning tactics they used to keep the police at bay.

Meanwhile, we meet the DEA agents, HM Customs employees and Scotland Yard detectives hot on their trail. Coinciding with America’s ‘War on Drugs’ and Margaret Thatcher’s no tolerance approach to drugs traffickers, they were under public and political pressure to hold those in the narcotics business to account. From wiretapping and surveillance to using informants, they divulge every trick they used to catch Marks and his crew.

The series intercuts the epic story of the hunt for Howard Marks at the peak of his mid 1980s operation with archive interviews later in his life where he is challenged on his ethics, morals and claim to his alias Mr Nice.

Audio recordings from the wiretaps on his phone combined with beau>fully-shot reconstructions of key scenes in the story, place Marks front and centre in the series.

We explore his childhood in the Welsh valleys and his formative years at Oxford University, charting the extraordinary rise and fall of one of the UK’s most notorious criminals. He was an amoral criminal to some, but a benevolent campaigner for drugs reform to others. His best-selling autobiography became a staple of bookcases nationwide, but who was the real ‘Mr Nice’?

HUNTING MR NICE: THE CANNABIS KINGPIN airs tonight Thursday, 21 November on BBC One Wales, 9pm. It will also be available to watch on BBC iPlayer

