Legendary Welsh rock group reforms as The Alarm 2.0

Three members of the legendary Welsh rock band The Alarm have revealed their reformation as The Alarm 2.0.

Past members of The Alarm – Eddie Macdonald, James Stevenson, and Steve “Smiley” Barnard, have come together with vocalist Matt Peach for the new band, following the death of original singer Mike Peters.

The new line-up, which is believed to have the blessing of the Peters’ family, announced that ‘with a renewed vision and fresh energy, the band pays tribute to its roots while embracing the future with new frontman Matt Peach, who steps into the role with passion and purpose following the passing of original lead singer Mike Peters earlier this year.’

Eddie Macdonald, co-founder, co-songwriter and longtime bassist, returns as a driving creative force.

From the early days in the seaside town of Rhyl through The Alarm’s rise to international acclaim, Eddie’s basslines and songwriting helped define anthems like “Sixty Eight Guns”. After decades away from the spotlight pursuing solo projects, Eddie now rejoins the fold, bringing his seasoned voice and vision to the reimagined band.

James Stevenson, renowned guitarist with a rich musical history spanning punk, pop, and gothic rock, is the steady hand behind The Alarm 2.0’s signature sound. With decades of experience playing with Generation X, Gene Loves Jezebel, The Cult, and The Alarm’s previous incarnations, James’s expressive guitar work and production skills continue to shape the band’s powerful sonic identity.

Steve “Smiley” Barnard, the energetic drummer whose rhythmic pulse has powered acts from Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros, The Boomtown Rats to Robbie Williams, returns once again as the heartbeat of the group. Smiley’s infectious enthusiasm and vast musical experience make him a vital presence both on stage and off.

Taking the lead vocal reins is Matt Peach, a rising star and lifelong fan of The Alarm’s legacy. Having collaborated and performed live with members of the band on various solo singles and charitable projects he has gone onto forge his own successful career as the lead guitarist for the transatlantic Kelsy Karter and The Heroines. Matt brings a fresh yet authentic voice to the band’s mission. His heartfelt songwriting and commanding stage presence embody the spirit and message of Mike Peters and The Alarm; music with purpose and passion.

The band say The Alarm 2.0 represents more than just a reunion, it’s a revitalisation of the band’s core ethos of truth-telling, social consciousness, and unyielding spirit.

“Founder band member and drummer Nigel Twist said, ‘Mike took the sound of The Alarm into the twenty-first century, carrying the flag far and wide. His sad passing earlier this year left a huge void, not just in the band, but in the hearts of fans across the world. Mike’s vision, energy, and unwavering commitment to the spirit of The Alarm kept the music alive and relevant for a whole new generation. His legacy is immense.

“Now, with Eddie Macdonald stepping forward to take the reins, a new chapter begins, one that honours the past while looking ahead. I am absolutely delighted for him. Eddie was there at the very beginning, shaping the identity and sound of The Alarm alongside us all. I can think of no better person to continue the journey. It’s a full-circle moment, bittersweet, of course, but filled with hope, pride, and a renewed sense of purpose”.

Eddie Macdonald continued: “This isn’t about replacing Mike, there will never be another Mike Peters. It’s about honouring his legacy and carrying the torch forward with respect and heart. We’re excited to share new music and connect with fans, both old and new, as The Alarm 2.0.”

He added: “Mike was deeply passionate about his incredible work with the Love Hope Strength Foundation. In his memory, we are committed to continuing our support for the charity and the mission he cared so deeply about.”

Matt Peach said: “Every musician has “their band”, the reason they became a musician to begin with. For me it has always been The Alarm. I’m here to pay tribute to my mentor and hero by keeping this music alive. There are few things more life giving than performing your favourite songs on stage, but we’re also doing this for the fans. We have to preserve this music, Mike’s music, The Alarm’s music, it cannot fall silent. To be invited to perform these songs, standing shoulder to shoulder with the people that co-wrote and performed them alongside Mike, the very people that inspired me to become a musician in the first instance, is the most unique honour of a lifetime.

“The Alarm’s music has always been about standing up, speaking out, and connecting through shared experience. I’m humbled to carry that forward and write the next chapter together.”

The band will make their live debut as The Alarm 2.0 at The Lexington, London on Thursday 18th and Friday, 19th December 2025, a milestone event for fans old and new to experience the band’s iconic sound reimagined for a new era.

