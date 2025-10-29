Stained Glass Apprentice shortlisted for National Heritage Crafts Award

A stained glass apprentice has been shortlisted for the prestigious Heritage Crafts ‘Trainee of the Year’ Award 2025, recognising outstanding commitment and skill in preserving the UK’s traditional craft heritage.

Toby Britton-Watts, who is undertaking a Level 4 Stained Glass Craftsperson Apprenticeship through University of Wales Trinity Saint David’s Swansea College of Art in collaboration with ICON (the Institute of Conservation), is one of only three national finalists selected from thirteen nominations across the UK.

The Heritage Crafts Awards, supported by The Royal Mint and Wentworth Woodhouse, celebrate individuals and organisations working to ensure that endangered traditional crafts continue to thrive. Winners will be announced at the Heritage Crafts Awards Winners’ Reception at Wentworth Woodhouse, South Yorkshire, on Monday 17 November 2025.

“It’s a real honour to be shortlisted among such talented craftspeople,” said Toby. “Working with historic stained glass allows me to connect with centuries of artistic and cultural heritage while developing practical conservation skills for the future.”

Excellence

Dr Mark Cocks, Dean of the University’s Wales Institute of Science and Art added: “We are immensely proud of Toby’s achievement in being shortlisted for the Heritage Crafts Trainee of the Year Award.

“His dedication, creativity, and craftsmanship exemplify the excellence we strive for across the Wales Institute of Science and Art.

“Apprenticeships like the Stained Glass Craftsperson programme demonstrate the University’s ongoing commitment to supporting traditional skills that are vital to our cultural and artistic heritage.”

Toby joined Holy Well Glass, based in Wells, Somerset, in 2023. After completing a BA (Hons) in Fine Art, he spent 18 months gaining hands-on experience under the tutelage of stained glass artist Amanda Blair, while also teaching art before embarking on his apprenticeship.

“Passion and precision”

Holy Well Glass has three working ICON accredited conservators and employs two apprentices with UWTSD. The company is renowned for its conservation work on stained glass from medieval to modern periods.

The company’s projects include major heritage sites such as St George’s Chapel (Windsor Castle), King’s College Cambridge, and Winchester Cathedral.

Jack Clare ACR, Director at Holy Well Glass, said: “We’re delighted that Toby’s dedication and craftsmanship have been recognised at a national level. His work exemplifies the passion and precision needed to ensure that traditional stained glass conservation continues to flourish.”

The Heritage Crafts ‘Trainee of the Year’ Award highlights the vital role of apprenticeships and practical training in sustaining the UK’s heritage craft industries. It recognises individuals undertaking formal apprenticeships, traineeships, or institution-based practical study that forms a significant part of their professional development.