Three Welsh products shortlisted for prestigious food awards

Nation Cymru staff

Three outstanding Welsh food and drink products have been shortlisted for the prestigious Great Taste Golden Fork from Wales 2026 award, placing them among the very best products recognised by the world’s largest and most trusted food and drink accreditation scheme.

Passion Fruit Sorbet from Pembrokeshire-based Fire and Ice, 100% Grass-fed Leg of Welsh Lamb from Hindwell Farm Meats and Enchilada Paste from Kursat’s are all in contention for the coveted title, which celebrates the finest food and drink products produced in Wales.

Sponsored by Food & Drink Wales, the Great Taste Golden Fork from Wales is awarded to the standout Welsh product among those receiving the highest possible 3-star accolade in this year’s Great Taste Awards.

Llyr Gruffydd MS, Cabinet Secretary for Rural Resilience and Sustainability, said: “Wales has always punched above its weight when it comes to food and drink, and this year’s Golden Fork from Wales nominees are fantastic examples of the excellence, creativity and passion that define our industry.

“As we look ahead to our new National Food Strategy, we’re taking an exciting whole-system approach to Welsh food, bringing together everyone involved in Feeding Wales: From Producer to Plate and beyond.

“These nominations showcase the outstanding food we produce and the talented people behind it, while helping to create even more opportunities for Welsh food and drink to flourish.”

The shortlist follows another impressive year for Welsh producers with 166 Welsh products from Wales recognised by the Guild of Fine Food. This included 122 products receiving a 1-star award, recognising products that are ‘simply delicious’, 36 products receiving 2-star awards for ‘outstanding’ quality, and eight products achieving the coveted 3-star status awarded to products judged to be ‘exquisite and extraordinary’.

This year, more than 15,000 products from 116 countries were entered into the awards, with every product assessed through a rigorous blind-tasting process by panels of industry experts.

Fire and Ice is a family-run business based in Narberth, Pembrokeshire, producing premium artisan ice cream and sorbet using carefully selected ingredients and traditional methods. Its shortlisted Passion Fruit Sorbet was one of only eight Welsh products to achieve the highest possible 3-star Great Taste accolade this year.

Ivan Wilson, Owner of Fire and Ice said: “To be shortlisted for the Golden Fork from Wales is an incredible honour. Our premium artisan Passion Fruit Sorbet was created through an experimental approach to product development, with a focus on delivering bold, authentic flavour while creating a less sweet sorbet that offers a truly memorable eating experience. We’re delighted that it has been recognised by the Great Taste judges. Representing Wales on such a prestigious stage means a great deal to us and we look forward to celebrating alongside the other finalists.”

Hindwell Farm Meats is a family-run farming business based in Powys. Jess Goodwin, owner of Hindwell Farm Meats said: “We’re immensely proud to see our 100% Grass-fed Leg of Welsh Lamb shortlisted for the Golden Fork from Wales.

“Producing high-quality Welsh lamb starts on the farm, and this recognition is a reflection of our commitment to sustainability, animal welfare and exceptional taste. To be named among the very best products in Wales is a fantastic achievement for our small family run farm.”

Kursat’s, founded by chef Kursat Pisil and based in Brecon, produces a range of award-winning sauces, pastes and condiments inspired by authentic recipes around the world. Combining traditional cooking methods with premium ingredients, the business has gained recognition for delivering bold, vibrant flavours and high-quality products. Its shortlisted Enchilada Paste impressed Great Taste judges with its depth of flavour, versatility, and quality.

Kursat Pisil, Director of Kursat’s said: “Being shortlisted for the Golden Fork from Wales is a huge moment for us. We make bold, flavour-led pastes inspired by food from around the world, and it’s incredibly rewarding to see our Enchilada Paste recognised at this level. We’re a small Welsh business with big ambitions, and we’re very proud to be representing Wales on the wider food stage.”

The three shortlisted products are among the eight Welsh entries to receive the highest possible 3-star Great Taste Award in 2026, underlining the strength, diversity and innovation of Wales’ thriving food and drink industry.

The winner of the Great Taste Golden Fork from Wales 2026 award will be announced at the Great Taste Golden Fork Awards ceremony at London’s Battersea Arts Centre on 15 September.

The winning product will then compete against regional Golden Fork champions for across the UK and Ireland for the coveted title of Great Taste Supreme Champion.

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