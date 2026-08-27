Welsh actor Luke Evans pays tribute to Tim Curry in emotional return to the Rocky Horror Stage

Amelia Jones

Welsh actor Luke Evans has paid an emotional tribute to Tim Curry, just days after completing his Broadway run as the legendary Dr. Frank-N-Furter in The Rocky Horror Show.

Evans, 47, was born in Pontypool, Wales, and has built an international career spanning theatre, film and television. His latest role brought him back to his theatrical roots in spectacular fashion, as he stepped into the fishnets and heels to play the flamboyant “sweet transvestite” made famous by Curry.

Evans began his run as Frank-N-Furter in the 2026 Broadway revival at New York’s Studio 54, opening officially with the production on April 23. His performance earned him a Tony Award nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical.

He played his final performance on August 23, bringing his time as Frank to an end after several months in the role.

For Evans, however, Frank was not simply another role. His connection to Rocky Horror stretches back much further.

Earlier in his career, he performed “Sweet Transvestite” – the song that introduces Frank-N-Furter – making his eventual opportunity to play the character on Broadway something of a full-circle moment.

The role itself carries an extraordinary legacy. Tim Curry originated Frank-N-Furter in the original London production of Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show in 1973, before reprising the part for the 1975 film The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

His performance became one of the defining portrayals in musical theatre and cult cinema, turning Frank into an enduring symbol of theatrical freedom, individuality and fearless self-expression.

Evans has always been conscious of that history. Rather than attempting to imitate Curry, he has spoken about finding his own interpretation of the character while respecting the performance that came before him.

Following Curry’s death at the age of 80 yesterday, Evans shared a letter on Instagram that he had written to the actor several weeks earlier.

He explained that he had originally written it while he still had three weeks left in his Broadway run, never knowing that Curry would die before he finished the role.

The letter read: “Dear Tim, with only three weeks left before I finally hang up the fishnets and heels, I wanted to send you a note.

“Although we’ve met, you’ve been part of this journey from the very beginning. Every actor who puts on Frank inevitably walks into a conversation that started with you, and I’ve felt that every single night.

“Being compared to you has been one of the greatest compliments I’ve ever received, even though it’s a comparison no one could ever hope to live up to. There is, and always will be, only one Tim Curry.

“I’ve never tried to recreate what you did. That would be impossible. I simply hoped to honour the extraordinary character you brought to life, while finding my own way through him.

“As this chapter comes to an end, I just wanted to say thank you. For your fearless performance, for creating something so enduring, and for inspiring generations of actors to be a little braver than they thought they could be.

“I hope, wherever you are, you’d approve of one more Frank having the tine of his life in those heels.

“With enormous admiration, Luke x”

Evans’ words took on an even greater poignancy following Curry’s death. In a further message shared after the news, Evans described Curry as “a force, a bright fierce flame, an exquisite charm” and praised his distinctive voice, describing him as an inspiration to himself and countless others.

Yesterday, just three days after Evans’ final performance as Frank-N-Furter, he returned to the Rocky Horror Show stage to honour the man whose footsteps he had spent the previous seven months following.

The Broadway production held a special tribute to Curry following his death, with Evans joining current Frank-N-Furter Paul Soileau and incoming Frank Jake Shears onstage. The three actors came together to perform “I’m Going Home,” the show’s emotional closing number.

You can watch the clip here.

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