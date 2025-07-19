Magnificent Mabinogi: Quest for the mystery maker of Mabinogi images

Shân Morgain

My patient quest has ended with a totally unexpected and exciting result.

About ten years ago I found an old book of Mabinogi stories (1914) with marvellous illustrations. They hold dramatic impact, fascinating detail of clothes, horses, landscape, emotional expression on faces, body language.

I copied a few into my folders, but way back then I made a fateful mistake. I linked them to another book, quite wrongly.

Years later, right now, I want to use these lovely pictures in my own book Introduction to the Mabinogi, due very soon. I am allowed to do that as this old book is so very old, with no copyright notice in it.

But I am very strict about naming and thanking anyone’s work I use. Fair’s fair.

It took some hours of patient struggle to locate the right book. In the end after getting nowhere with the wrong author I had recorded years ago, google image search got it right. One of the pictures threw up the book title.

Over at Archive.org, yes, they have the book to download as a PDF (and other types of file, as they usually do). Downloaded it. Double checked, and hurray! There are the pictures I recognise.

Obscure

It’s an obscure book, a retelling of Pryderi’s saga in the Mabinogi, aimed at young readers learning Welsh.

The slant of the images is somewhat ‘knightly’, which was usual for the period though less in vogue today. This balances by a strong ‘native, tribal’ look. The artist has tried to fuse the two visions. The Pre-Raphaelite style, cutting edge at the time, is there, delightfully romantic.

There are 22 pictures across the four Branches of the Mabinogi. Seven are full page size. The frontispiece ‘Branwen’ is full page, and full colour. Gorgeous.

Checking through my PDF download of the book I thought it was now plain sailing to name this amazing artist. Oh dear no.

The illustrator is not named on the title page, nor in the Preface (where others are thanked), or elsewhere. Still I have met this problem before in old books. I plonked the author’s name in google to see if he connected with any artist names.

I tried “illustrator” plus the book title. Plus a few other variations. I was now drifting into a second day of searching.

I spent some time copying all the images into a folder, with careful notes of page numbers to use later.

I wrote to the National Library Wales. I wrote to the Bodleian Library Oxford, to see if they could help. They might have some letters to the author mentioning an artist at around the right date.

Many of the pictures even had the artist’s signature in the corner … but too small to read. Enlarging in my graphics editor just dissolved it into fuzz. Frustrating!

I thought I could make out the first initial was T. The surname was obviously not short, like Jones or Smith. It was more like ‘Martinson’ length. Still, an initial was better than nothing. I could say my thanks to ‘T’. Not totally anon.

I began a final run-through, checking if I had missed anything, made any mistakes. This is essential in all research. I kept an eye out for those larger pictures where the signature of the artist might be readable. After five tries still enlarging it went into fuzz.

Eureka

Day three, completing checks, starting to lose hope. Then looking at a page in the PDF download the picture was too small to see detail. So I enlarged it directly in the PDF … and suddenly thought what if? So I enlarged to the max, and EUREKA! there he was at the bottom.

T. H. Robinson, hello sir.

Google again, who is T. H. Robinson, illustrator? Anything about him?

Well yes actually. Also known as W. H. Robinson or William Heath Robinson.

Shock, fun! It said: ‘Later in his career, especially in the 1930s, he became widely known for his humorous drawings of complex, often absurd, contraptions, earning him the nickname “The Gadget King”.’

Heath Robinson? I’ve heard of him, of course I have. Famous, famous zany stuff.

Wait. Could there be two known artists with this name, both known around 1914? There could just possibly be. Groan. How to check? Faithful partner John suggested I look up some of Robinson’s other illustrations to see if the style is similar.

I did, and it is. Roaring crowd raises the roof.

So who knew? The famous Heath Robinson in his youth, drew fantastically dramatic illustrations for a book of the Welsh Mabinogi tales. Heath Robinson admirers won’t know that (even google didn’t). Mabinogi scholars certainly don’t know it.

So here’s a brand new research puzzle piece to add to the grand mosaic we build together. Wonderful illustrations for my book Introduction to the Mabinogi (which uses the articles I did here last year), and I can respectfully name the brilliant artist who did them.

‘Magnificent Mabinogi’ series. 1) Genius 2) Stories 3) Howlers 4) Canon & Construction 5) Places of power 6) Myth/ Literature? 7) Politics 8) Everyday life 9) the Women 10) Goddesses and Gods

