Revealed: The UK’s number one UFO hotspot is in Wales

Are we alone in the universe? It’s the question that has been asked throughout history.

While that particular poser remains unanswered, people across the UK continue to report mysterious objects in the skies.

New research has analysed user-reported sightings from three accredited sources over the last decade: the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC), the Enigma Labs app, and the UFO Identified Group, to find out where in the UK you’re most likely to encounter something out of this world.

By combining these reports and then adjusting for population size, a per capita ranking has been created that highlights British UFO hotspots.

And it’s a famous seaside town in North Wales which tops the UFO charts in the UK. With just under 20,000 residents, Llandudno has logged 23 sightings, mostly coming from Enigma reports. Locals here are far more likely to report a UFO than anywhere else.

The historic city of Norwich comes in second. With over 128 sightings, it has a strong mix across all reporting databases, suggesting a well-established UFO-watching community.

One of the UK’s biggest cities also makes the list. Manchester recorded 349 reports overall – the highest raw total of any city in this dataset. Its large population lowers its per capita rank slightly, but it’s still one of the most active hubs for sightings.

Here are the cities where residents are most likely to report a UFO. The odds may be higher than you think:

Llandudno, Wales – 116.7 reports per 100,000 residents

Norwich, England – 89.3

Manchester, UK – 88.2

Stafford, England – 76.7

Waterlooville, England – 71.9

Exeter, England – 62.7

Preston, England – 60.2

Leominster, England – 58.5

Leeds, England – 54.7

Southampton, England – 51.3

Key findings:

Urban vs. Rural: Large cities like Manchester and Leeds naturally generate high totals, but smaller towns such as Llandudno, Stafford, and Waterlooville stand out when adjusted for population.

Enigma’s Influence: Many of the most recent reports originate from the Enigma app, suggesting that smartphone technology has made sighting reports easier to log in real-time.

Regional Spread: The top 10 spans across England and Wales, from coastal towns to urban centers, showing that UFO sightings aren’t concentrated in just one area.

Full methodology:

To identify the UK’s top UFO hotspots, researchers combined user-reported sighting data from three independent sources: the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC), the Enigma app, and the UFO Identified Group.

For each city, they totalled the reports across these databases and then adjusted the figures for population size using the most recent census data. This produced a per capita ranking, showing where residents are proportionally most likely to report UFOs, not just where raw numbers are highest.

It’s worth noting that UFO sightings are based on subjective reports and may be influenced by factors like population density, awareness, and reporting culture. These rankings reflect the likelihood of reported sightings rather than definitive evidence of UFO activity.