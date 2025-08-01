The areas in Wales where you’re most likely to win the Postcode Lottery

New research has revealed the Welsh areas most likely to win the Postcode Lottery.

Researchers analysed the total number of Postcode Lottery wins in each of Wales’ six postal areas as of June 2025, dating back to January 2011.

The total number of wins was divided by the number of postcode districts in each area to reveal those with the highest average number of wins.

The findings included:

– Newport (NP) is the area most likely to win the Postcode Lottery, with an average of 27.83 wins per postcode district.

– Cardiff (CF) and Shrewsbury (SY) are second and third, with averages of 24.46 and 18.24, respectively.

– Llandrindod Wells (LD) is the area least likely to win, with an average of just 6.5 wins per postcode district.

Newport (NP) is the most likely to win the Postcode Lottery, with an average of 27.83 wins per postcode district. In total, the area’s 18 postcode districts have had 501 wins.

Cardiff (CF) takes second place, with an average of 24.46 wins per postcode district. It has 35 postcode districts and a total of 856 wins.

Shrewsbury (SY) is third, with an average of 18.24 wins across its 25 postcode districts. The area has had 456 wins overall. Although Shrewsbury is located in England, it is close to the Welsh border and covers Welsh postcodes in Mid Wales.

Swansea (SA) comes fourth, with 16.63 average wins per postcode district. The area’s 51 postcode districts have accumulated 848 wins in total.

Llandudno (LL) comes in fifth, with an average of 9.6 wins per postcode district. The area’s 67 postcode districts have had 643 wins in total.

Llandrindod Wells (LD) takes sixth place as the least likely area to win the Postcode Lottery, with an average of 6.5 wins per postcode district. The area’s eight postcode districts have seen 52 wins in total.

A spokesperson said: “Winning the Postcode Lottery is a dream for many people, and while the winning postcodes are chosen using a random algorithm, it seems that these higher-ranking areas might be in with a bigger chance.

“Newport is by far the luckiest, with its average number of wins per postcode district almost 14% higher than the second-ranking area. This could simply be down to more people in Newport being signed up to the Postcode Lottery. More sign-ups mean more chances to win, as only postcodes with active players are eligible.

“Whatever the reason for their luck, residents in the top-ranking areas will be hoping it continues in the future.”

