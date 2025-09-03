Wales’ ice cream vans are disappearing new report reveals

If you feel like the beloved British ice cream van is being frozen out, you’re not exactly wrong. Numbers have been noticeably dwindling across the UK, but many of us may not have realised how bad it had gotten in Wales, especially.

In a report looking at the number of ice cream vans that remain in every UK country, it was revealed that Wales ranked third.

There are 1,538 recorded ice cream vans in the UK, a sad decline since the 1950s, when there were approximately 20,000 dotted across the four countries.

Only 80 of them are in Wales, with around 25 vans per 1,000,000 people.

– Scotland led with around 58 vans per 1,000,000 people

– Northern Ireland was second with around 38 vans per 1,000,000 people

– England trails behind with around 18 vans per 1,000,000 people

Breaking down Wales’ data by region, disappointingly, according to figures 10 of the 22 either don’t have ice cream vans recorded or don’t license them.

Areas with no ice cream vans registered include Cardiff, Carmarthenshire, Denbighshire, Powys, Ceredigion, Flintshire, Vale of Glamorgan, Wrexham, Bridgend and Merthyr Tydfil.

Gwynedd and Swansea have 13 vans in each region, which is the most in Wales – a much lower number than many other regions across the UK.

What was once a childhood summer staple seems to now be melting away across the UK, but Welsh ice cream fans should be especially concerned.

When looking at this data, Gerry Bucke, general manager at Adrian Flux – who compiled the research, said: “Getting a cone from the local ice cream van means something to all of us, so these numbers are disheartening for business owners and customers in the UK.”

“Adrian Flux takes great pride in supporting ice cream van owners across all four countries, but it is clear that this beloved tradition will soon be on the way out if not addressed.”

In regard to why this is happening, there is evidence that points towards street and zone trading bans making it hard for ice cream vans to trade more freely.

Giving us the inside scoop, the report shows that this could be the case in Wales, with 600 prohibited streets or areas in total. Over 300 of these are in Cardiff.

For those wondering if there’s a way to save the traditional ice cream van, Mr Bucke added, “While E-vans might be a reasonable solution to the ongoing environmental concerns, keeping any form of ice cream van on our streets will require consumers to be supportive of them.”

“If you’re lucky enough to still have a local ice cream van or spot one while you’re out and about, if you’re able to, have a cone for old time’s sake. A sweet treat and supporting a small business is a win-win situation.”

Adrian Flux is one of the UK’s largest specialist motor insurance brokers, covering everything from classic and vintage cars to modified sports cars and much more.