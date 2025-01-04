Welsh National Opera’s top moments of 2024

Throughout 2024, Welsh National Opera had the opportunity to bring their audiences some wonderful moments, both on and off stage including award-winning new productions, captivating concerts and important work within Welsh communities.

Despite facing difficulties, WNO have had a year that’s truly worth celebrating, so join them in their yearly reflection of their top hits, both on and off the stage.

Acrobatic

The Spring 2024 Season saw the very first performance in Wales of Britten’s Death in Venice and a new school-set production of Mozart’s Cosi fan tutte. Both operas were considered roaring successes, with Death in Venice excelling in the awards season, proudly bringing home the Sky Arts Award for Opera and wowing audiences with acrobatic delights across touring venues in Wales and England.

This Autumn 2024 Season shone with gems in the Italian operatic repertoire, seeing soon-to-be Co-General Director and CEO Adele Thomas’ production of Rigoletto placing a fresh perspective on Verdi’s timeless masterpiece, and Puccini’s rarely performed triptych Il trittico reunited on stage in the Wales Millenium Centre.

This year was also jam packed with orchestral offerings. January saw a Viennese celebration, a concert to kick off 2024 in style with a repertoire of waltzes, polkas and classics performed by WNO Orchestra.

As the summer started to sizzle, WNO Orchestra took Crossing Borders, an inspiring musical journey through the rich musical tapestry of Central Europe, across England and Wales.

We also saw Nicky Spence, Tenor and star of the upcoming production of Peter Grimes and WNO Conductor Laureate Carlo Rizzi in concert with WNO Orchestra in the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama.

The WNO Chorus kicked the festive season off in style as they joined forces with singers from the RWCMD to bring a festive delight to Cardiff Tabernacl to celebrate A Chorus Christmas.

This year also saw the Seligman Youth Theatre Performance of The Very Last Green Thing | Soloman’s Ring which gave young singers aged 10-18 a chance to perform to an audience of over 500 people in the Weston Studio, Wales Millenium Centre.

Off stage, they to deliver their work in communities across a variety of projects, included WNO Teach, which introduces primary school children in South Wales to opera and singing, Wellness with WNO, our breathing and singing programme that is delivered in partnership with all seven Welsh health boards, and Opera Tutti, an immersive multi-sensory concert designed for children and young people with profound and multiple learning difficulties (PMLD).

Finally, their talent development programmes saw them gain three new Associated Artists, giving recent graduates the opportunity to develop their performance skills and career, and the National Opera Studio Showcase offered an intensive and bespoke training programme for the next generation of operatic talent.

As they head into 2025, why not make WNO one of your new years resolutions? 2025 has kicked off with a bang, and is set to be another year of celebration, including the spectacular new production of Britten’s Peter Grimes, and the return of their beloved period-set production of The Marriage of Figaro.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

