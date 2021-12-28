£25,000 for repairs to Welsh language chapel as part of £7m funding for Wales’ voluntary sector

A Welsh language nonconformist chapel in the centre of Cardiff will receive £25,000 in repairs as part of £7m announced by the Welsh Government to help the voluntary sector in Wales. £7m a year has been allocated to support Wales’ voluntary sector over the current Welsh Government’s term, a commitment of over £21m across the next three years. The announcement follows the publication of the government’s budget last week.

Y Tabernacl, a Grade II listed Baptist chapel in The Hayes first build in 1821 the rebuilt in 1865, will be among the beneficiaries, including repairs to the flat roof, stones repairs and roof lights. Announced every three months and split into pots of under £25,000 and up to £250,000, the other Community Facilities Programme recipients are: Up to £250,000: £250,000 for Krishna Cymru, Cardiff to refurbish and turn their Grade II-listed building into a cultural heritage site and well-being community centre for Butetown, promoting physical and mental well-being through accessible training in yoga and meditation

£250,000 for Llanrumney Hall Community Trust, Cardiff to create a health and well-being centre

£250,000 for Newport Mind to complete the next phase of their project creating a fit-for-purpose centre with consultation, training and group rooms plus a sanctuary space on the first floor Up to £25,000: £25,000 for Mentoring for All, Cardiff to renovate and repair their roof, kitchen and toilet facilities and replace windows and doors

£25,000 for Ysgoldy Community Group, Ceredigion to provide a safe and sustainable off-road parking area, including planting native trees and hedgerows, creating an environment for local fauna and flora, enabling biodiversity and lessening their carbon footprint of the project

£25,000 for Clwb Rygbi Rhuthun, Denbighshire to renovate their clubhouse by providing a larger seating area, new kitchen and upgrades to their toilet / changing room facilities for more suitable access for all

£20,000 for Abergavenny Community Trust, Monmouthshire to install solar panels for their community centre as part of their net zero by 2030 plans

£25,000 for Llanelli Goods Shed, Carmarthenshire to create a community café and heritage interpretation area

£8,000 for Bedwas Rugby 2011, Caerphilly to provide a new, low-carbon, floodlighting system.

£25,000 for the Parish of Abercynon, RCT to install a professional kitchen to develop a social enterprise café Minister for Social Justice and with responsibility for Wales’ third sector, Jane Hutt, said: “It has been yet another difficult year for many of us, but our community, charitable and third sector organisations have remained steadfast in their support for all. “Continuing to commit considerable funding through both our Third Sector Support Wales network and Community Facilities Programme will allow our wonderful hyper-local projects as well as wider-ranging organisations to evolve and grow in their areas, ensure they remain fit-for-purpose and available for anyone who requires them.”

The money announced today is in addition to around £7m provided every year by the Welsh Government’s Community Facilities Programme, a grant scheme of up to £250,000 for the improvement of local community projects and facilities. The £7m of annual funding, beginning in 2022, will be provided to the Third Sector Support Wales. This partnership comprises of 20 organisations – 19 County Voluntary Councils supporting each county area and the national membership body for voluntary organisations, Wales Council for Voluntary Action (WCVA). These organisations provide an infrastructure to all of Wales’ voluntary sector organisations under four pillars of activity identified in partnership with Welsh Government: volunteering; good governance; sustainable funding; and engagement and influencing. Additionally, the long-standing Community Facilties Programme will continue to provide small and large grants to well-used community projects to improve their sustainability and provide opportunities for local people to improve their day-to-day lives. CEO of WCVA, Ruth Marks, said: “Third Sector Support Wales is a unique partnership supporting local, regional and national charitable and voluntary action. Our members are active in every community and make a significant contribution in every walk of life. “This financial support will enable us to maintain and develop our services to meet current and emerging needs in the sector.”