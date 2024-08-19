Dan Biggar sees promising signs with Warren Gatland’s Wales rebuild

Dan Biggar believes Wales have something to build on after displaying “enough promising signs” during their Australia tour.

A 2-0 series defeat against the Wallabies this summer extended Wales’ losing run to nine Tests – one short of equalling the record sequence in 2002 and 2003.

And autumn series opponents Fiji, Australia and South Africa suggest that life is not about to get any easier for Warren Gatland’s team in November.

Wales were without a number of key players in Australia – proven performers like Josh Adams, Tomos Williams, Will Rowlands, Adam Beard, Jac Morgan and Taulupe Faletau – and a continued emphasis on youth saw prospects such as Cameron Winnett, Ben Thomas and Archie Griffin maintain their development.

“Wales are clearly in a transition period, with the amount of players they have lost, are injured or unavailable,” former Wales captain Biggar told the PA news agency.

“I do think Warren is going with the mindset of building depth and exposing players with a World Cup plan.

“And I think there were some positive signs in that Test series. I thought Ben Thomas looked quite comfortable in the number 10 shirt, Sam Costelow when he came off the bench did really well, and I thought the back-row worked incredibly hard.

“The bottom line at the minute is Wales are in a rebuilding phase, and I thought there were enough promising signs on that tour to have something to build on.

“You look at who is potentially going to be back available for the (first) autumn game against Fiji, players with experience who have been there and done it.

“These young boys at the minute are almost missing six or seven real senior guys to help them along.

“That’s what we had – the generation of people like myself, Leigh Halfpenny, Jon Davies, Sam Warburton, Justin Tipuric – we came into quite a successful team with lots of senior professionals.

“At the minute, the boys have come in with not much experience and it is almost like they are having to learn on the hoof rather than have a number of experienced guys helping them along.

“I think the public will appreciate the job Warren has got now is very different to the job he had in his first spell in Wales.

“There will clearly be patience (from the public) because of the obvious factors, but it is not a never-ending line of patience. They have to start winning matches, otherwise the pressure will be magnified more and more each game.”

Career

Gatland’s stint from 2008 until 2019 reaped Six Nations titles, Grand Slams, World Cup semi-final appearances and a short period as the world-ranked number one team.

Fly-half Biggar was a key part of that success during his 112-cap Test career, and he added: “Warren has been used to success. He probably hasn’t had to go through too many periods like this in his coaching career.

“So it is almost a different challenge for him, but the experience he has got and knowing what it takes to get teams winning will set him in a really good place.”

Biggar, who retired from international rugby after the last World Cup, will be 35 in October. And while he remains an integral playing figure with French Top 14 club Toulon, he is also developing off-field commitments.

He is set to take up an advisory role as executive coach and leadership ambassador with UK private hospital operator Circle Health Group in September, supporting and guiding leaders throughout the organisation from team leaders on wards or in theatres, through to hospital directors.

“Rugby doesn’t last forever, and I am under no illusions that I am at the latter end of my career,” he said.

“I have led at the highest levels, and representing my country in the game I love was one of the proudest moments of my life. I see the passion this organisation has, and I cannot wait to share what I’ve learnt.”

