Dŵr Cymru director slammed by viewers of sewage scandal drama

Hayley Jones

Public anger is spreading across Wales after a sewage drama broadcast by Channel 4 this week revealed the wrongdoings of Dŵr Cymru board member Sir James Bevan.

The programme, ‘Dirty Business’, examines Sir Bevan’s time as chief executive of the Environment Agency, a UK Government organisation established in 1996 responsible for creating “better places for people and wildlife” in England, to which he was appointed in 2015.

Dirty Business alleged sewage inspections were cut back, enforcement action weakened and public complaints blocked under Bevan’s leadership.

The portrayal has struck a nerve, particularly given Sir Bevan’s current role in the company overseeing environmental standards in Wales.

Since February 2025, Sir James Bevan has served as a non-executive director of Dŵr Cymru | Welsh Water and its parent company Glas Cymru, helping guide strategy and performance at a time when the company faces intense scrutiny over sewage discharges.

Following the broadcast on Monday (2 March), viewers quickly took to social media to protest.

Jayne Etherington, a member of Friends of The Cleddau Project, wrote: “If you are watching Channel 4’s Dirty Business… look who has now snaked his way over to Welsh Water… I feel sick.”

John Musgrave questioned the appointment: “Why have Welsh Water appointed someone who is clearly incompetent or totally dishonest? Where was due diligence? Or is it a case of jobs for the boys? We should not let this man anywhere near our water. Either get rid of him or explain why not.”

Mair Evans was equally blunt: “How the hell or why has Welsh Water given him that position? Is Welsh Water blinded or just totally stupid? Or are they corrupted themselves, to employ someone else that’s corrupted. I have just watched the drama on Dirty Business.

“I am lost for words, I am just horrified. Shame shame shame for Welsh Water in employing him on their company. What wages is he on? He must be on some form of payment for his advice — he won’t be doing that for free.”

The strength of feeling reflects wider anxiety about river pollution and accountability in Wales. Welsh Water operates as a not-for-profit company with no shareholders — a structure often highlighted as proof it exists solely to serve customers and communities.

But critics argue trust depends not just on company structure, but on who sits around the board table.

Following the broadcast, Nation.Cymru asked Dŵr Cymru whether it retains confidence in Sir James Bevan and whether it is appropriate for him to remain on the board.

A Welsh Water spokesperson told us: “Dŵr Cymru | Welsh Water appointed Sir James Bevan as a Non-Executive Director in February 2025 following a rigorous search and appointment process. This included full referencing and appropriate consultation with relevant regulatory stakeholders.

“Sir James brings extensive experience of environmental regulation and public policy. His understanding of system-wide environmental pressures and regulatory frameworks reflects the Board’s commitment to strong governance and effective oversight as the company delivers its largest ever investment programme between 2025 and 2030.

“The Channel 4 programme is a television drama based on historical events relating to regulatory matters in England. Some dialogue, characters and scenes have been ‘recreated’ for the purposes of dramatisation. The portrayal of Sir James Bevan does not reflect the experience of the Board since his appointment.

“Our focus remains on delivering for customers and improving the environment.”

Nation.Cymru also approached Sir James Bevan directly for his response but received no reply.