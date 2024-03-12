Ecology experts reveal surprising Welsh location considered the most biodiverse area in the UK

A surprising location in Wales has been labelled the most rich area in the UK for biodiversity, with a total of 67 different species of plants, animals and fungi on average per square kilometre.

Ecological consultancy, Arbtech, delved into the official National Biodiversity Network data to discover the areas in the UK with the highest levels of biodiversity.

The number of documented species on average per square kilometre of each area has been analysed to reveal the places with the most biodiversity

At number one…

And taking the crown as the most biodiverse area in the UK is Merthyr Tydfil.

This county is revealed to host an impressive average of 67 different species of plants, animals and fungi per square kilometre, with an area total of 7,489 various species. This includes a reported 283 lesser redpoll birds, 243 sparrowhawks and 155 sycamore trees.

Moths, sparrowhawks and maple trees

In second place is Cardiff, with a variety of 46 species for every square kilometre on average and a total of 6,911 individual species across the area.

Included in this biodiversity are occurrences of 370 spectacle moths, 3,050 sparrowhawks and 250 field maple trees.

Bristol and the Manchester District share the third position, with each area accommodating an average biodiversity of 37 species per square kilometre.

Bristol has 8,893 different plants, animals and fungi, including 136 occurrences of the Hawthorne shieldbug, 246 occurrences of the magpie moth and 370 Norway maple trees.

The Manchester District has a total of 4,346 different species, which includes 1,280 sparrowhawks, 208 sedge warbler birds and 64 field maple trees.

Rich diversity

The fourth most biodiverse area in the UK is Torfaen, with an average of 36 different species per square kilometre and a variety of 4,554 species in total. This rich diversity includes 125 sycamore trees, 169 yarrow plants and 102 lesser redpolls.

Adding to the Welsh areas on the list is Newport in fifth place, with a variety of 34 animals, plants and fungi on average for every square kilometre and a total diversity of 7,427 species.

Occurrences of 133 magpie moths are included in this, as well as 517 spectacle moths and 3,052 sparrowhawks.

Taking the sixth spot is Swansea, with an average of 33 different species per square kilometre of the area and a total diversity of 13,886 species.

This total includes a reported 168 hawthorne shieldbugs, 37 large black beetles named Abax parallelepipedus and 452 lesser redpolls.

Biodiversity

Bridgend and the Vale of Glamorgan are in joint seventh place, with a variety of 32 plants, animals and fungi on average per square kilometre in each area.

Bridgend’s total biodiversity is 8,243 species, which includes 1,935 sparrowhawks, 14 death’s-head hawkmoths and 208 sycamore trees.

With a grand total of 10,705 different species, the Vale of Glamorgan hosts 31 common redpolls, 710 field maple trees and 11 prickly snails.

Caerphilly follows next in eighth position, with an average of 30 different species for every square kilometre in the county borough and 8,409 various species in total.

Included in this total are occurrences of 229 goshawks, 405 field maple trees and 105 yellow-barred brindles.

Ranking in joint ninth place are Clackmannanshire and Dundee in Scotland, where each of these areas accommodates 23 variations of plants, fungi and animals on average per square kilometre.

In the central Scottish county of Clackmannanshire, there are a total of 3,822 varied species, which includes 989 long-tailed tits, 202 ground-elder plants and 830 sparrowhawks.

Dundee’s diversity of species includes 657 small tortoiseshell butterflies, 30 skylarks and 49 sycamore trees.

Completing the list of the ten most biodiverse areas in the UK is Rhondda Cynon Taf, which hosts an average of 22 diverse species for every square kilometre and 9,409 plants, animals and fungi in total.

These occurrences include 869 lesser redpolls, 1,572 sparrowhawks and 10 clouded magpie moths.

Wales dominating

Andrew Richards from Arbtech commented on the findings: “Discovering the areas in the UK that are the richest in biodiversity is fascinating since it may provide new environmental knowledge about where we live and visit.

“Areas in Wales have dominated the ranking, with nine places in the country being some of the most biodiverse in the UK due to its Special Protection Areas and Special Areas of Conservation.”

Andrew added: “This list may offer inspiration into where you explore next in the UK to spot some of the wonderful animals, plants and fungi that occur in the area.

“The importance of connecting with nature cannot be understated, as it can boost our mental well-being and celebrate our surroundings.”

