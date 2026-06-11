Historic canal-side home in UNESCO World Heritage Site listed for £1.25m

A historic canal-side building with links to Wales’ industrial past has gone on the market for £1.25 million.

The Boat House in Llanfoist, situated alongside the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal within the Blaenavon Industrial Landscape UNESCO World Heritage Site, is on sale for £1.25 million.

Located on the water’s edge, the home dates from the early 19th century and was once part of the original wharf, constructed in 1805 alongside Hill’s Tramroad.

The agents highlight that the property was “historically associated” with canal-side operations such as storage and boat repair, before becoming a home.

The Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal, which stretches for 35 miles through the Bannau Brycheiniog landscape, was of vital importance to south Wales’ industry.

Originally built to transport coal, iron and limestone during the Industrial Revolution, today the canal is one of Wales’ most popular spots for walking, cycling and boating.

Llanfoist is one of the most photographed stretches of the canal, sitting beneath the Blorenge mountain. Narrowboats regularly pass the property as they travel along the waterway.

The near-4,500 sq ft property includes six bedrooms, a kitchen-dining room, reception room, sitting room, mezzanine level and cinema room.

Touches such as a gas-fired AGA, and a combination of spring-fed and mains water access, add to the property’s distinctive character.

The house offers views over the canal and surrounding countryside, with 11 acres of hillside behind the property providing a “backdrop of rare peace and beauty”.

Just over a mile from Abergavenny, the property is not as cut off as it may seem, with access to the town as well as several walking routes along the canal.

The village of Llanfoist lies below the canal, overlooking the Usk Valley towards the distinctive outline of the Skirrid mountain.

The agents conclude: “Rich in history, generous in scale and utterly unique in character, The Boat House represents a rare opportunity to acquire a prestigious canal-side home in one of Wales’ most special and evocative settings — a landmark residence where industrial heritage, architectural charm and an exceptional lifestyle come together beautifully.”

To view the full listing, visit the Christie Residential site here.