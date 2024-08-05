Labour Government scraps Tory plans for cross-border strategy to help reduce NHS waiting lists in Wales

Emily Price

The UK Government will not progress plans by the previous Tory administration for a cross-border NHS initiative to help reduce waiting lists in Wales.

Last year, the former Health Secretary Steve Barclay invited Welsh Government officials to discuss a possible plan to enable patients trapped on a waiting list in Wales, to obtain treatment in England.

The Welsh Government was unenthused by the offer, claiming its administration had “outperformed” England in major emergency department wait times.

Two weeks ago, the Shadow Secretary of State for Wales, Lord Byron Davies wrote to the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Wes Streeting and Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens to ask whether the plans could see a revival.

Lord Davies wrote: “I write seeking clarification on a previously considered cross-border NHS waiting list initiative between NHS Wales and NHS England.

“The former Secretary of State for Health previously invited Welsh Government officials, to discuss a possible plan to enable Welsh patients, who are trapped on a waiting list in Wales, to obtain treatment in England.

“The objective, of course, was to bring down the appallingly long waiting lists in Wales.

“I am sure you will be aware that waiting lists in Wales are now at an all-time high, with more than 22,000 people waiting for two years or more. Without doubt, the outlined initiative would make a real difference to the lives of the people of Wales.”

Record high

NHS Wales waiting lists for hospital treatment hit a record high this year with over 760,000 patient pathways and over 20,000 people waiting more than two years for treatment.

More than a quarter of the two-year waits in Wales are for orthopaedic surgery.

England has managed to almost eradicate these waits, with only a few hundred waiting that long.

The Welsh Government says Wales includes more referrals in its waiting times statistics than England does meaning the figures aren’t completely comparable.

Wales’ population is also older, poorer and sicker than in England – meaning there is an increased demand for care leading to an extra burden on the health service.

We asked the UK Government if they had any plans to progress the Tories idea for a cross-boarder initiative.

A UK Government spokesperson said: “NHS waiting lists are a shared challenge and that is why we have reset the relationship with the Welsh Government, so we can begin genuine collaboration to tackle it.

“We are rapidly exploring all ways we can work together to make sure that patients across Wales and England get the care they deserve.”

Cross border

Politicians were accused of blurring the lines of who is responsible for what when it came the the health service in Wales during the recent General Election.

Despite the Labour government in Cardiff Bay overseeing the Welsh NHS for over 25 years, Health Secretary Eluned Morgan posed with placards during the election campaign claiming a new Labour government in Westminster would “modernise our NHS”.

We asked the Welsh Government why they declined an invitation to meet with the former Tory Health Secretary last year to discuss a possible cross border initiative.

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “We do work with NHS England to utilise capacity in both the independent and private sectors.

“The Cabinet Secretary for Health asked the previous former Secretary of State for Health if there was a cost for the plan proposed, but did not get a reply.

“Two-year waits in Wales are 67% lower than they were in April 2022 and we have made it clear to health boards that we expect further progress in reducing these.”

