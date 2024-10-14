Legume trial helps inform public sector food procurement ambitions

Lessons learned from the first season of growing legumes and heritage varieties of wheat on a Carmarthenshire farm will help inform decision making on how farmers and growers can produce more food for local supply.

Through its Our Farms network, Farming Connect has funded a field-scale legume production trial at Bremenda Isaf Farm, a 40-hectare county council-owned holding at Llanarthne.

Here, the Bwyd Sir Gâr Food partnership is growing food with public sector procurement in mind.

During a recent Farming Connect open day at the farm, hosted by the partnership’s co-ordinator, Augusta Lewis, and head grower, Piers Lunt, other food producers learned what had gone well – and what had not gone so well – during the first season.

The Farming Connect trial was instigated to explore how protein could be grown locally for public sector supply, such as in schools and care homes.

Menu redesign by Carmarthenshire County Council is examining food sourcing and sustainability, and replacing items that can be produced more locally and sustainably, including plant protein, where possible.

Augusta shared: “We want to demonstrate that we can produce the ‘eat well’ plate in Carmarthenshire, that we can produce high quality protein and good cereals adapted to our climate and to process them, and grow fruit and veg. If we can do all of that on one farm, other farmers can do it as well.’’

With support from Farming Connect’s Advisory Service, a Nutrient Management Plan (NMP) was carried out at Bremenda Isaf to establish the soil nutrient status on this former livestock farm.

Augusta said: “It’s really important to have that insight first up.”

Soil testing showed that the farm’s deep alluvial soils are highly fertile.

Augusta explained: “The NMP came back revealing some very interesting data in relation to our soils which very much changed the plans.”

“The soils are very high in phosphorous which you would expect from historic slurry application so we do not have a fertility problem here at all and, as we have learned more about soil, we understand that high phosphorus levels potentially lock up other nutrients so, in terms of crop health and vitality, we are looking at creating a balance which means no additional inputs for the time being, apart from lime to raise pH.’’

Support was also received from Farming Connect through its mentoring service with input from Marina O’Connell and Rachel Phillips of the Apricot Centre in Devon, a stacked mixed enterprise which is a model Bremenda Isaf aspires to, and from organic grower, Iain Tolhurst, who has advised on field scale production and is producing a rotation plan.

Bremenda Isaf is currently converting to organic certification, although it already grows to those principles.

The Farming Connect trial explored which legumes perform well in the West Wales climate.

Carlin and Daytona peas were grown and some were intercropped with the heritage wheat varieties, April Bearded and Malika, to establish benefits for soil health, for example reducing the need for synthetic fertilisers and also biodiversity value in terms of pollinator opportunity within the sward.

The trial faced a significant challenge from exceptional levels of rainfall ahead of establishment.

Augusta said: “We had an extremely unprecedented wet winter and that meant our tenant grazier was unable to get on the land to take off the silage and lime application was delayed.’’

“This meant that the wheat and legumes could not be planted until the beginning of June.

“It was very late but we decided that we would plant anyway in the spirit that we will learn something, and we really have learned a lot.

“There is a lot of risk involved with growing cereals, people who have been in the game for a very long time can have a disastrous season if it is exceptionally wet or dry but the great thing about doing trial size plots is that the risk is not too great.’’

Germination rate in the Daytona peas was poor, she reported, and harvesting of the crops will be very late, if at all, but soil and quadrat sampling will provide useful information on any impacts the intercropping has had on soil biomass levels.

“We have learned a tremendous amount about the growing habits of these varieties and we are confident that even over one growing season we will begin to see how intercropping can make a difference to soil health.’’

Hannah Norman, horticulture sector officer for the Farming Connect technical team, urged other commercial growers and market gardeners to tap into the resources available through Farming Connect to help with their own plans.

These include the Advisory Service, with up to 90% funded up to £3,000 per registered business, for accessing technical advice, business planning and other services.

