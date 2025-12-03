Major Welsh win at British Independent Film Awards

A Welsh cinema has been announced as the winner of the first Cinema of the Year Award at the British Independent Film Awards.

The Magic Lantern in Tywyn, Gwynedd has emerged victorious over 130 cinemas nominated for the award.

Over 100,000 votes were cast by cinemagoers across the UK in the first round of voting before the final five nominations were hand-selected by a panel of specialist judges.

The final round of voting was from the audience at the award ceremony on Sunday, 30 November where 19,000 votes were cast.

‘Historic’

The Magic Lantern Cinema is situated within an 1890’s assembly room with its usage as a cinema dating back to 1900.

The first record of a film shown at The Magic Lantern is believed to be the 9th of March 1900 when a silent black and white news reel of the Battle of the Modder River from the Boer War in South Africa.

When the building was converted into a full time cinema is unclear, but what is clear is the importance of the cinema to the Tywyn community today.

‘Honoured’

The award was collected on behalf of Magic Lantern by Sara Hulls, Manager, and Ella Morgan, Venue Manager.

In their acceptance speech Ms Morgan said:“I’m honoured to accept this award on behalf of our amazing, creative team – they truly put the magic in the Magic Lantern.

We also thank BIFA for recognising the important role of cinemas in the film industry by

creating this award and we thank Kia for supporting it..

Finally we thank the independent filmmakers for all their beautiful, challenging, inspiring,

important films. Screening them is a privilege”.

‘Long live the cinema!’

The Cinema of the Year Award was created to celebrate cinemas across the UK that are at the heart of their communities and champion independent film.

BIFA Directors, Amy Gustin and Deena Wallace, said: “The response to the very first Cinema of the Year award has been incredible and we are delighted for The Magic Lantern. Thanks to Kia’s support, we’ve been able to start something really special with this audience voted category.

As well as highlighting a worthy winner and five exceptional nominees, all the cinemas who entered have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of love for them from their communities. Long live the cinema!”

The award was sponsored by Kia, who since 2022 have been supporting independent cinema and diverse storytelling.

A spokesperson for Kia added: