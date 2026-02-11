Office building to be turned into “high-quality” flats in Welsh city

Kieran Molloy, Local democracy reporter

A new multi-storey extension that promises to provide “high quality” flats has been approved for a Cardiff office building.

Cardiff Council has approved plans to build a five-storey rear extension to a Pontcanna office block to provide 9 residential flats.

The top two floors of the office block, located at 8 Cathedral Road (formerly the “Ty Phoenix” building), will be converted into residential use as part of the proposal.

First and second floor office space will be retained and “updated to meet the modern needs of office occupiers.”

The scale of the development, according to the application, will “sit broadly in line with the adjacent existing buildings.”

The extension will also have “limited visibility” along Cathedral Road.

At least one local business owner objected to the development on the grounds that the scheme would have an “unacceptable impact” on a neighbouring property due to the extension’s “scale and position.”

The application, lodged by DESG Ltd, reads: “The redevelopment seeks to provide much needed high quality residential apartments within a highly sustainable location in Cardiff.”

It continues: “The proposal has been carefully designed to preserve and enhance the character of the Cathedral Road Conservation Area and surrounding buildings, which would provide an attractive living environment to future residents.”

To the back of the development, steel balconies with “frameless glass balustrading” will run through the centre and southern edge of the building.

These will provide “private amenity space” for the residents.

The proposal also involves a communal roof garden terrace along the western side of the building.

The current building is built from concrete in the style of brutalism.

Regarding this, the application reads: “To soften the impression of the existing concrete building, a living green wall is proposed to the Cathedral Road elevation, with red brick on ground floor to match the existing material.”

It continues: “The rear elevation will also be red brick, with black aluminium framed windows.”

Fifteen parking spaces are currently at the property for office users which will be retained, however no additional parking spaces are being proposed for residents.

Additional cycle spaces are proposed. In combination with what is currently there, 20 spaces will be available.

Access to the building will remain unchanged via Cathedral Road.