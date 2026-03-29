Reform UK parachutes in ‘friend of Farage’ from Derbyshire to stand for the Senedd

Martin Shipton

Reform UK has been accused of using the Senedd election as an opportunity to reward “friends of Farage” from England with seats in the Welsh Parliament.

Less than two years ago Catherine Cullen was Reform’s 2024 general election candidate in the Derbyshire constituency of High Peak. She came third out of five candidates behind Labour and the Conservatives.

Now she is on course to win a Senedd seat, having been awarded second place on Reform’s closed list of candidates in the new “super constituency” of Blaenau Gwent Caerffili Rhymni.

So far, Reform doesn’t appear to have released any biographical information about Ms Cullen, details of her association with the Welsh constituency in which she is standing or her connection to Wales.

However, In Summer 2024 a mini-biography appeared on material published during the general election campaign.

It states: “I’m delighted to have been selected to represent High Peak for Reform UK. I was born to Irish parents in London, raised in Greater Manchester and have lived in New Mills in the High Peak for the last four years with my husband James. I am the proud mum of two daughters and have six grandchildren.

“Before settling in New Mills, I spent a year in Glossop, and prior to that I have lived in Ireland, Devon and Spain. I trained as a chef under Manpower in Oldham and later as a classical singer. I am also a competent electrician. My interest in politics is long-standing and I have voted for both the Labour and Conservative parties at different general elections.

“However, like many others, I have decided to back Reform UK because I truly believe we are the party that puts the country first. Forget the infighting and backbiting of the Westminster bubble – we want to be the voice of the electorate, and campaign on issues that matter to you, our valued voters

“If you vote for me, High Peak will have a voice in Westminster, and I will do my utmost to protect what we have and fight for what we need. Please get in touch with me to tell me what matters to you and find out about meet-ups in your area.”

During the 2024 general election campaign, Ms Cullen was interviewed on High Peak TV, a community television station, during which she was asked a series of questions in an interview lasting more than 12 minutes. As with her mini-biography, there was no mention at all of Wales.

Spain

Ms Cullen said she had moved back to High Peak from Spain because her mother wasn’t well “and because my family is here”, including a daughter who has three children. She added: “As much as I love Spain, love the people and love the weather, it’s nothing without family.”

Ms Cullen told the interviewer her first job had been as a sewing machinist in Ireland after leaving school when she was 15. She had left her last job as a foster carer in 2012.

We emailed Reform UK Catherine Cullen, stating: “Your number two candidate in Blaenau Gwent Caerffili Rhymni stood in High Peak, Derbyshire in the 2024 general election. Her profile from that time shows no discernible link to Wales. Has she now moved to Wales and if so, why? What does she know of Welsh issues?”

We did not get a response.

On the candidates’ list where she is standing, Ms Cullen is in second place behind Llyr Powell, who was Reform’s unsuccessful candidate in last October’s Caerphilly by-election, which was won by Plaid Cymru’s Lindsay Whittle. On current polling, Ms Cullen has an excellent chance of winning a Senedd seat.

Reform UK councillor Jonathan Millard, a member of Blaenau Gwent council, posted a message on X that said: “The Reform list for Blaenau Gwent/Caerphilly/Rhymney has prompted a proper local discussion: many fear Blaenau Gwent could be lost in the mix, with decisions shaped beyond our communities. Our towns deserve strong voices with real local understanding.

“I joined Reform UK after speaking with the local Chair & Vice Chair who shared those concerns. I wasn’t selected for the Senedd list, so I’ll reflect on my future in politics and within the party – but my priority remains the mandate from Ebbw Vale South: serving residents and delivering locally.”

‘Completely unknown’

Long-serving MS Alun Davies, Labour’s number one candidate in Blaenau Gwent Caerffili Rhymni, said: “It looks to me as if Reform UK needs to be reformed itself.

“It really isn’t good enough for people who couldn’t find our local communities on a map to be put forward for election to the Senedd.

“Local people had no say in the selection of this candidate, who is completely unknown in the constituency and has no apparent connection with Wales. All the selections are made by Farage.

“Voters need to be able to judge candidates on their track record in local communities and obviously that isn’t possible in her case.

“It seems that Reform is quite relaxed about alienating its own local members by parachuting in friends of Farage as candidates for the Welsh Parliament. It really is disgraceful.”