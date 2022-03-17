Report highlights concerns over town centres and high streets across Wales

A new report by the Federation of Small Businesses Wales has recorded high levels of dissatisfaction at the condition of town centres and high streets across Wales.

According to the report, over two thirds of shoppers expressed negative feelings about their local town centre or high street, describing them as bad or bleak, while just 3% of those questioned described them as thriving.

Just under 60% of customers also said they were shopping online more than previously and 44% admitted they were using town centres and high streets less.

A third of shoppers said they thought local businesses had been supported well during the pandemic while 46% said they were not satisfied with the actions of decision makers to improve their town centres.

Reduced demand

Overall, 65% of small businesses reported reduced consumer demand or cancellations in recent months and 42% said they had endured supply chain issues which have raised their costs.

The report’s authors concluded: “Decision-makers can be in no doubt around the bleak state of many of our town centres, nor the scale of the challenges that need to be overcome.

“Revitalising our town centres will be an uphill struggle. There is no one single policy or one single actor that will revive our town centres.”

“The enthusiasm for our town centres is undeniable. This energy must be focused in addressing the key challenges for these spaces.”

Responding to the findings Welsh Conservative Shadow Minister for the Economy, Paul Davies MS, said: “Our high street businesses are the beating heart of the Welsh economy, but sadly this Labour Government doesn’t make it easy for them to survive and thrive.

“Businesses in Wales are punished with the highest business rates in Great Britain and Labour’s anti-business roadbuilding freeze is grinding the country to a halt and deterring investment.

“Labour ministers must urgently draw up regeneration plans for our towns and cities, and also work to make Wales an inviting place for businesses to set up shop.”

