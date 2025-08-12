Revealed: Public sector in Wales sends 80% of devices to waste

Calls for urgent action have been made after shocking figures revealed the amount of public sector devices in Wales that are discarded rather than donated.

Thousands of public sector devices were discarded last year with nearly 80 per cent ending up in landfill or incineration, sparking the calls for action on digital poverty and e-waste.

Data obtained via a freedom of information request uncovered that of 22,000 phones and laptops no longer in use across public bodies, more than 17,600 were simply thrown away with only 3,144 being donated for reuse.

The findings from the Digital Poverty Alliance come amid rising concerns over both digital exclusion and the growing environmental cost of e-waste. Despite the increasing need for digital access, particularly for education, job-seeking and healthcare, a vast number of functional or repairable devices continue to be destroyed instead of refurbished and redistributed.

With over 14 per cent of discarded devices reused and the rest either incinerated, lost, damaged or sent to landfill, the figures paint a stark picture of wasted potential and missed opportunities to support digitally excluded households across Wales and raises questions around the public sector’s asset management and sustainability practices.

Discarded not donated

The public sector’s management of old tech raises concerns around the prioritisation of solving digital poverty, as every device disposed of is a chance lost to bridge the UK’s deepening digital divide. Over 19 million people in the UK are impacted by digital poverty and yet despite the recent launch of the Government’s Digital Inclusion Action Plan, the public sector’s decision to dispose of devices which could be reused doesn’t contradicts the government’s ambition to rectify digital poverty by 2030.

Elizabeth Anderson, CEO of the Digital Poverty Alliance, said: “At a time when millions across the UK remain digitally excluded, it’s deeply troubling that the majority of public sector tech is simply being thrown away. These devices could be life-changing for people who currently can’t afford to get online.

“This isn’t just an environmental issue, but a social justice one. Public bodies must urgently adopt clear, consistent processes for safe reuse and redistribution. With the right policies in place, no usable device should end up in the bin.”

Some public bodies did show leadership in reuse efforts. Monmouth County Council donated more than 2,200 devices in a single year, the highest contribution of any organisation surveyed, and Cardiff University donated and redistributed over 1,000 in the same period.

This commitment, however, was far from universal across the public sector, with NHS Wales, for example, not donating or refurbishing a single device. This underscores the lack of consistent practice across the sector and highlights the urgent need to standardise reuse policies.

The FOI findings come as local authorities and government departments face growing scrutiny over procurement waste and missed opportunities to support undeserved communities through circular digital practices.

