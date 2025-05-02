Russell Brand granted bail after appearing in court charged with sex offences

Comedian and actor Russell Brand has been granted bail after appearing in court charged with rape and sexual assault.

Brand spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth, address and that he understood his bail conditions during a short hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

The 49-year-old, wearing an open shirt and jeans, listened intently to the details of the charges as he sat in the dock.

He was charged by post last month with one count each of rape, indecent assault and oral rape, as well as two counts of sexual assault, relating to four separate women.

Bournemouth

The court heard Brand was alleged to have raped a woman at a hotel in Bournemouth in 1999 following a theatrical event while she attended a Labour Party conference in the town.

It is alleged that while the woman went to the bathroom, Brand removed some of his clothing and later pushed her on the bed, removed her underwear and raped her.

The court was then told about the second of Brand’s alleged victims, who accuses him of indecent assault.

Brand is accused of grabbing the woman by her forearm and attempting to drag her into a male toilet at a television station.

Television worker

The court heard the third alleged victim was a television worker Brand met in Soho. He is accused of grabbing her breasts before allegedly pulling her into a toilet and orally raping her.

The final complainant is a radio station worker who met Brand while he was working for Channel 4 on Big Brother’s Big Mouth, the court heard.

Brand is alleged to have grabbed her by the face with both hands, pushed her against a wall and kissed her before grabbing her breasts and buttocks.

The charges came following a joint investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times and Channel 4 Dispatches in September 2023 in which several women accused him of rape, sexual assaults and emotional abuse.

In a video previously posted on his X account, Brand said he welcomed the opportunity to prove his innocence.

Brand, of Hambleden, Buckinghamshire, will appear at the Old Bailey on May 30.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

