Storm Bram set to batter Wales

Storm Bram will lead to strong winds and heavy rain across large parts of Wales later today, forecasters have warned.

Named by Met Eireann, which is Ireland’s equivalent of the Met Office, Storm Bram will move north and to the west of the UK on Monday, bringing heavy rain and winds.

A yellow weather warning for heavy rain is in place for almost all parts of Wales from 6pm on Monday (December 8) until 2pm on Tuesday (December 9).

The Met Office has warned the downpours may bring some flooding and travel disruption in places, and there is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.

There is also a yellow alert in place for strong winds across Wales from 10pm on Monday until 4pm on Tuesday.

The high winds are expected to cause delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport alongside buses and train services, the Met Office said.

Coastal regions can also be affected by large waves.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Dan Holley said: “Whilst there is some uncertainty as to the exact track and intensity of the area of low pressure as it passes close to western Scotland later on Tuesday, many parts of the UK are likely to see spells of rain which, given saturated ground, could lead to flooding and delays to road and rail travel.

“In addition, strong winds are expected, particularly in northern and western areas. We are closely monitoring developments and may issue updates to the warnings as the situation evolves.”

The Met Office forecast for the rest of December remains unsettled, with further periods of low pressure predicted.

Meteorologists said it was too early to provide an accurate forecast for the Christmas period.