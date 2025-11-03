Taller turbines requested at south Wales wind farm

Anthony Lewis, Local Democracy Reporter

Changes have been proposed for pre-approved wind turbines on boundary land between two south Wales counties, including increased turbine and transformer height.

An application relating to Twyn Hywel Energy Park involves changing a condition of the original consent to alter the rotor diameter of the approved wind turbines from 155m to 163m, to alter the height of the on-site transformer from 6m to 11m, and for the enlargement of the grid connection corridor.

Planning permission has previously been granted for up to 14 wind turbines and associated infrastructure on land north of Senghenydd, Caerphilly.

The application which was designated as a development of national significance was approved by Welsh Government in November 2024.

The application site is situated 10 miles northwest of Cardiff, straddling the border of Rhondda Cynon Taf and Caerphilly County Borough with the majority of the site lying within the boundary of Caerphilly County Borough.

The planning statement submitted with this application confirms that all of the

proposed amendments are compliant with the permission granted and that the hub height of the wind turbine will be reduced from 122.5m to 118.5m to ensure that the approved tip height of 200m is not exceeded.

Of the 14 wind turbines previously approved, three are within the boundary of Rhondda Cynon Taf.

The transformer and the grid connection corridor are both located wholly within the boundary for Caerphilly and so a separate application has been submitted to Caerphilly County Borough Council for consideration.

The planning report says that each council will consider the proposed amendments to the approved infrastructure within their own jurisdiction, so in this case the only relevant element for RCT is the alteration to the rotor diameter of three wind turbines.

In recommending approval subject to an updated Section 106 agreement, RCT planning officers say in their report: “The proposed amendments to the scheme are considered to be relatively minor and they would not result in a discernible difference to the character and appearance of the previously approved scheme, nor would they result in any further impacts to the amenities of surrounding neighbours or to highway safety in the vicinity of the site.

“With no material change of circumstance at the site since the granting of the

original planning permission that would prevent the renewal of the existing

consent, there is no objection to the variation of condition two to allow for the

approved scheme to be amended.”

The planning application will go before RCT’s planning committee on Thursday, November 6.

No representations have been received from local residents in relation to this latest application.