News

Tory MP Jamie Wallis handed fine after car hit lamppost

15 Feb 2022 1 minute Read
Jamie Wallis MP by London Portrait Photoqrapher David (CC BY 3.0)

The Tory MP Jamie Wallis has been fined following a car crash last year.

The Conservative politician, 37, who represents Bridgend, was handed the fine after admitting to failing to comply with solid white line road markings.

The charge relates to an incident on 28 November at 01:10 GMT, in which a car hit a lamppost on Church Road in Llanblethian, Vale of Glamorgan.

Wallis, of Cowbridge, Vale of Glamorgan, was fined a total of £270 by a magistrates in Cardiff and he was also given three points on his licence.

