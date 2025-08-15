Tackling the growing impact of waste mismanagement across Wales

Emily Handstock

Following the recent news revealing that the Welsh public sector wastes 80% of its devices rather than donating, refurbishing, or recycling them, it’s clear that the country is facing a public sector waste crisis.

Waste management isn’t just about where rubbish ends up. It’s about how we use our resources, the impact on our environment and the benefits we pass on to people who could use what we no longer need.

Tackling waste with a reuse strategy

Waste is inevitable, it’s an unavoidable part of business and life. The importance comes in our approach to waste and ensuring a reuse strategy is underpinning everything we do.

Every time a product is reused instead of discarded, we save the energy, materials and carbon required in crushing and disposing of the product and sourcing a replacement. In a sector where money is limited and environmental targets are pressing, the public sector must engage with reuse strategies.

The benefits of robust waste management strategies also go beyond the environment – efficient systems cut costs, improve efficiency and build public trust by showing that resources, in this case taxpayer-funded ones, are being handled responsibly.

The growing waste challenge in Wales

In Wales, electronic waste is one of the fastest-growing waste streams, fuelled by short technology lifecycles and the constant turnover of devices in both homes and public services.

Despite Wales’ strong reputation for general recycling, thousands of usable laptops, phones and other electronics could still end up discarded, creating environmental hazards and wasting valuable materials that could be recovered or reused.

For public service devices, outdated procurement policies, a lack of skills to properly refurbish tech and concerns over data security often mean equipment is prematurely replaced and sent to landfill.

Without targeted intervention, this cycle will continue to undermine sustainability goals.

AI-driven solutions for a circular economy

Every discarded device is a missed chance to uphold value and reuse parts. With advanced AI-driven sorting and secure data-erasure systems available, there’s no reason functional laptops, tablets, and phones from public services should be heading for landfill or incinerators.

Technology can quickly identify, process and route each item for refurbishment or responsible recycling. This ensures valuable materials stay in circulation – showing that combining smart technology with clear policies can slash e-waste levels, cut procurement costs, and deliver real social benefits.

AI-backed platforms makes this transition easier for organisations. It provides a clear picture of waste streams, identifies inefficiencies, and offers actionable insights to help businesses not only meet compliance targets but exceed them. By focusing on prevention, recovery, and responsible disposal, Envirovue enables clients to reduce environmental impact while also achieving significant cost savings.

A call for change

Wales has already built an international reputation for household recycling rates, and the same ambition can be applied to public sector and commercial waste, but this will require collaboration between government, industry and the waste management sector.

With policy reform, investment and the adoption of AI-powered waste tracking, Wales can turn its 80% device waste rate into a benchmark for efficiency and sustainability.

The technology is available, the processes are proven, and the benefits are clear. Waste management is the backbone of a circular strategy – it’s the difference between a throwaway culture and one that values every resource.

Emily Handstock is business manager at Envirovue – a sustainable technology waste management firm

