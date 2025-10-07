Wales must reject Reform and rally behind Plaid Cymru – because we deserve to thrive, not just survive
Michael Hobbs
In this election, Wales faces a moment of reckoning. Not just a choice between parties—but a choice between futures.
Reform UK has entered the scene with noise, not nuance. Their campaign is built on condemnation, not construction. They shout the loudest, repeat the most, and hope that volume will pass for vision.
But beneath the slogans lies a hollow shell: no coherent plan for Wales, no respect for our institutions, and no interest in our future.
Erasure
They’ve openly suggested devolving powers away from Wales—even scrapping the Senedd itself. That’s not reform. That’s erasure. It’s the dismantling of our voice, our democracy, and our right to shape our own destiny.
Voting Reform is not protest—it’s surrender. It’s handing Cymru over to those who don’t speak our language, don’t know our land, and don’t care for our people.
By contrast, Plaid Cymru offers a bold, pragmatic, and deeply Welsh vision for change. Under the leadership of Rhun ap Iorwerth, Plaid has shifted from ideological independence to practical transformation.
Their policies are rooted in fairness, sustainability, and community revival—everything Reform ignores.
Why Plaid’s Promises Matter
These aren’t just policies. They’re lifelines. Each one speaks to a Wales that’s been neglected, exploited, and left behind—and to a future where we finally take control.
Healthcare Reform
Plaid’s plan to recruit 500 new GPs and launch a national Cancer Strategy isn’t just about numbers—it’s about dignity. It’s about ending the postcode lottery where your treatment depends on your town. It’s about making sure our elders aren’t waiting months for care while Westminster pats itself on the back.
Child Poverty
A £20/week Welsh Child Payment could lift 60,000 children out of poverty. That’s not a statistic—it’s food on the table, shoes that fit, and a future that doesn’t start with struggle. It’s a direct answer to decades of Labour neglect and a warning against Reform’s empty promises.
Fair Funding & Transport
Westminster saved England’s steelworks in Scunthorpe with a £500 million bailout. Just weeks earlier, they let Port Talbot’s steelworks collapse. That’s the cost of being ignored. Plaid demands the £4 billion owed to Wales from HS2—a project that doesn’t even touch our soil. That money could revive our transport, reconnect our communities, and restore fairness.
Energy Sovereignty
Plaid wants to devolve the Crown Estate to Wales. Why? Because our wind powers their cities, while our bills keep rising. Offshore wind farms off Ynys Môn and Pembrokeshire generate billions—but we see none of it. Charles owns the seabed. We pay the price. It’s time he gave it back.
Plaid’s plan means lower bills for Welsh homes, community-owned renewables, and no more pylons scarring our hills. It means training our youth in green tech so they can work remotely, stay local, and revive their towns.
Housing Justice
Second homes have gutted our villages. Locals are priced out. Communities hollowed. Plaid will cap second-home ownership, prioritise local buyers, and hold developers accountable. Ffos-y-Fran is a warning: broken promises, missed deadlines, and money that never arrived. Plaid will make sure it never happens again.
Education & Skills
Plaid’s overhaul of literacy and numeracy strategies isn’t just about schools—it’s about sovereignty. It’s about giving our children the tools to lead, not leave. It’s about building a Wales where talent stays, thrives, and shapes the future.
Democracy & Identity
Plaid supports fan-elected board seats, open-list PR voting, and a Welsh Citizens’ Assembly. That’s not just reform—it’s renewal. It’s a Wales where decisions are made by us, for us.
Reclaiming What’s Ours
King Charles owns the seabed. Westminster owns our water, our wind, our land. We generate the power. They take the profit. Plaid Cymru demands our fair share. Our resources. Our rights. Our future.
What’s at Stake
To vote Reform is to vote against Wales. It’s to hand over our voice, our powers, our future. It’s to lose Cymru—and we may never get it back.
Plaid Cymru doesn’t just promise change. If they deliver, they will be the party that gives the Welsh people a place to thrive—not just barely survive. They will be the ones who restore dignity to our towns, opportunity to our youth, and pride to our nation.
This election is not just about parties. It’s about identity. It’s about whether we believe in a Wales that governs itself, lifts its people, and builds a future we can be proud of.
Plaid Cymru has the plan. Plaid Cymru has the heart. Plaid Cymru has the ambition.
Let’s seize this moment. Let’s vote for our vision Wales. The Wales we deserve.
Yes, basically the next Senedd election is literally the future existence or no existence of Cymru. Light versus Dark. This might sound extreme but our divisive politics, nurtured by Farage and the Conservatives over the last decade, has finally come to this. They say the UK follows the US politically and is usually a few years behind. Well we all know what is happening in the US at the moment and Cymru could be the first place that gets affected here unless we stop it. Farage is destructive and toxic he’ll destroy our nation he must be stopped.
Totally agree. Wales needs Independence and control of its borders to become a true nation of sanctuary.
How does control borders and true nation of sanctuary go together?
The first part implies controlling who comes in whilst the second part usually means letting everyone in.
Nation of santury is not an open border policy.
That all sounds excellent, BUT nothing on immigration mentioned at all. That is the only issue in the small minds of the muppets who support Reform.
At least point out the positives of immigration, needed for helping to run our health and care services. At least talk about the traditional kindness of Welsh communities for people in difficulties. Do any of that bit don’t ignore it or they won’t listen to anything.
Alongside Labour, Plaid has featured heavily in the governance of this country since 1997. I presume that any sentient Welsh person will have noticed the utter disaster that has unfolded as a result. Why does anyone think that the entirely complicit Plaid Cymru could make a fist of governing Wales?
And Reform are just the Tories and look at the massive mess they made running the UK.
Everybody I know is voting REFORM