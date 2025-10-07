Wales must reject Reform and rally behind Plaid Cymru – because we deserve to thrive, not just survive

Michael Hobbs

In this election, Wales faces a moment of reckoning. Not just a choice between parties—but a choice between futures.

Reform UK has entered the scene with noise, not nuance. Their campaign is built on condemnation, not construction. They shout the loudest, repeat the most, and hope that volume will pass for vision.

But beneath the slogans lies a hollow shell: no coherent plan for Wales, no respect for our institutions, and no interest in our future.

Erasure

They’ve openly suggested devolving powers away from Wales—even scrapping the Senedd itself. That’s not reform. That’s erasure. It’s the dismantling of our voice, our democracy, and our right to shape our own destiny.

Voting Reform is not protest—it’s surrender. It’s handing Cymru over to those who don’t speak our language, don’t know our land, and don’t care for our people.

By contrast, Plaid Cymru offers a bold, pragmatic, and deeply Welsh vision for change. Under the leadership of Rhun ap Iorwerth, Plaid has shifted from ideological independence to practical transformation.

Their policies are rooted in fairness, sustainability, and community revival—everything Reform ignores.

Why Plaid’s Promises Matter

These aren’t just policies. They’re lifelines. Each one speaks to a Wales that’s been neglected, exploited, and left behind—and to a future where we finally take control.

Healthcare Reform

Plaid’s plan to recruit 500 new GPs and launch a national Cancer Strategy isn’t just about numbers—it’s about dignity. It’s about ending the postcode lottery where your treatment depends on your town. It’s about making sure our elders aren’t waiting months for care while Westminster pats itself on the back.

Child Poverty

A £20/week Welsh Child Payment could lift 60,000 children out of poverty. That’s not a statistic—it’s food on the table, shoes that fit, and a future that doesn’t start with struggle. It’s a direct answer to decades of Labour neglect and a warning against Reform’s empty promises.

Fair Funding & Transport

Westminster saved England’s steelworks in Scunthorpe with a £500 million bailout. Just weeks earlier, they let Port Talbot’s steelworks collapse. That’s the cost of being ignored. Plaid demands the £4 billion owed to Wales from HS2—a project that doesn’t even touch our soil. That money could revive our transport, reconnect our communities, and restore fairness.

Energy Sovereignty

Plaid wants to devolve the Crown Estate to Wales. Why? Because our wind powers their cities, while our bills keep rising. Offshore wind farms off Ynys Môn and Pembrokeshire generate billions—but we see none of it. Charles owns the seabed. We pay the price. It’s time he gave it back.

Plaid’s plan means lower bills for Welsh homes, community-owned renewables, and no more pylons scarring our hills. It means training our youth in green tech so they can work remotely, stay local, and revive their towns.

Housing Justice

Second homes have gutted our villages. Locals are priced out. Communities hollowed. Plaid will cap second-home ownership, prioritise local buyers, and hold developers accountable. Ffos-y-Fran is a warning: broken promises, missed deadlines, and money that never arrived. Plaid will make sure it never happens again.

Education & Skills

Plaid’s overhaul of literacy and numeracy strategies isn’t just about schools—it’s about sovereignty. It’s about giving our children the tools to lead, not leave. It’s about building a Wales where talent stays, thrives, and shapes the future.

Democracy & Identity

Plaid supports fan-elected board seats, open-list PR voting, and a Welsh Citizens’ Assembly. That’s not just reform—it’s renewal. It’s a Wales where decisions are made by us, for us.

Reclaiming What’s Ours

King Charles owns the seabed. Westminster owns our water, our wind, our land. We generate the power. They take the profit. Plaid Cymru demands our fair share. Our resources. Our rights. Our future.

What’s at Stake

To vote Reform is to vote against Wales. It’s to hand over our voice, our powers, our future. It’s to lose Cymru—and we may never get it back.

Plaid Cymru doesn’t just promise change. If they deliver, they will be the party that gives the Welsh people a place to thrive—not just barely survive. They will be the ones who restore dignity to our towns, opportunity to our youth, and pride to our nation.

This election is not just about parties. It’s about identity. It’s about whether we believe in a Wales that governs itself, lifts its people, and builds a future we can be proud of.

Plaid Cymru has the plan. Plaid Cymru has the heart. Plaid Cymru has the ambition.

Let’s seize this moment. Let’s vote for our vision Wales. The Wales we deserve.