While Wrexham basks in glory, not all that glitters is gold

Allan Longshadow

As a helicopter clatters overhead and the eyes of the world are on Wrexham, Wales’ newest city, three broadcast video cameras sit motionless in an empty concrete room.

A couple of metres away, a microphone and voice recorder branded with the local radio station sit slowly gathering dust in the early evening sunlight. Behind them, a radio studio sits empty; the ‘on air’ light unusually unilluminated.

Outside, thousands of fans line the streets to worship both the women’s and men’s football teams, both of whom have emerged victorious as championship winners for the season.

For the men, in particular, it signifies the end of an era; the end of a painful fifteen-year wait to return to the league where so many feel the mighty reds truly belong.

Although the chance to see the players parade around the birth place of the Welsh Football Association on open-top busses is definitely one of the big attractions, the truth is there is something a little more exquisite on offer – a chance to catch a glimpse of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny, the two stars who have brought the magic of Hollywood to a small city in north Wales.

There is no doubt that Deadpool & Co have transformed the fortunes of one of the world’s oldest football clubs and breathed a sense of hope into a town that has struggled to find its feet since the decline of its local industries.

Now, the dragons have breathed a new breath of fire into a city that once roared with coal fires and heavy industry. Thankfully, there’s a lot less smoke in the air today, and what little there is has a definite red tint.

Ghosted

A quick look at the news on any search engine will lead with the major news channels covering this extraordinary event. Open any social media app and the chances are you’ll see little else.

And so, it might seem strange, that there is little mention of it on Wrexham City’s very own FM radio station, a community station that has broadcast from the heart of Wrexham for a decade and a half.

A radio station that has asked, nay begged, to be part of this fairy-tale. A radio station that has been utterly ghosted, refused the opportunity to broadcast matchday commentary and denied any opportunity to share in what, for Wrexhamites, is likely to go down in the history books as the story of the century.

Despite broadcasting the official Wrexham FC podcast, in two seasons they have never once been invited to set foot upon the hallowed turf of the Racecourse, AKA ‘the church’.

Nor have they ever spoken to the club’s owners.

Anybody who has watched the documentary would be forgiven for not being aware the city has it’s own radio station, given their complete absence from the storyline. Hardly a surprise, then, that nobody bothered to invite them to be part of the press coverage for the victory parade.

Cashing in

As for the lifeless film cameras, they don’t belong to the radio station; they belong to a local film company that cohabits the studio complex.

A company that was booked to broadcast the parade live from the top of one of the busses, before being ousted by a documentary crew who didn’t want to let anyone else in on the action. The owner isn’t riding upon an open top bus with Wrexham’s players tonight.

He’s also not earning any money.

It’s well known that in the cruel world of professional football, not everybody can be a winner.

And after all, if there were no losers, there would be nothing to gloat about. But while the world’s media looks at Wrexham, maybe it’s worth remembering that – in the words of Tolkien – not all that glitters is gold.

While many have enjoyed cashing in on Wrexham’s success story, others have not.

To put it bluntly, some have simply been thrown under the bus.

