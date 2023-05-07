Why we shouldn’t celebrate Yr Eryr Wen
Jac Sollis, Founder of The Melian Society
This symbol is known as ‘Yr Eryr Wen,’ or the ‘White Eagle’. (Already sounds dodgy, right?).
Yr Eryr Wen was the emblem of the Free Wales Army (Byddin Rhyddid Cymru), a paramilitary organisation set up in the wake of the Tryweryn Tragedy by Cayo Evans.
Cayo and his peers aimed to secure independence for Wales as an independent Welsh republic through violent, militarist action. Think of, perhaps, a less potent, Welsh equivalent to the Basque ETA.
Cayo is regarded as an all but comical figure in the conventional Welsh (Cymreig), and particularly Welsh-language (Cymraeg), narrative of Welsh history. Until recently, there was a pub named after him in a reasonably affluent area of Cardiff.
The suffering imposed on Wales by contemporary power structures is a given. A nostrum for such suffering may be, in the long term, independence and self-governance. But is violence, and ideologically-sanctioned murder, in the extreme, really an apt means of achieving the independence end?
Furthermore, allowing for some sort of clandestine melancholy, quietly brought forth in considering the FWA in terms of the mocking-loving nuance of the Welsh adjective ‘twp,’ as has been done, is not acceptable.
We are individuals, of a loose Welsh nexus, whatever Welsh means, suffering as a result of potent systemic biases that grossly disadvantage such an identity in a tangible material sense.
That must not, and cannot mean that we resort to violence in seeking the disestablishment of, and disengagement from, such biases.
Militarist
If we resort to Schmittian thinking, of thinking emphatically in terms of the ‘friend’ and ‘enemy’, in the militarist sense, we ultimately will inhere such an ideational norm within prospective pro-independence campaigns.
The corollary ‘othering’ of the denoted ‘enemy’ is to dehumanise them, by placing them at a level below ourselves. I very, very much hope that I needn’t elaborate upon why this is so very, very wrong.
But by treating this philosophy’s practice as an afterthought, the consequences could be very dangerous. I implore you to infer yourself how this may be so. I implore you, also, to think of who may have opposed such Schmittian thinking, and the good that they have done for the world…
Celebrating this symbol and what it means, co-opting it for contemporary campaigns, is therefore wrong. It must be observed in the context of its creation, and campaigners must refrain from its co-optation for their symbolic-rhetorical branding and benefit.
Should this warning go unheeded, who knows what harrowing manifestation of pro-independence fervour lies before us? We are humans, before all else. All of us.
‘God is dead and we have killed him,’ remarked Friedriche Nietzsche. Must we therefore no longer love our neighbour?
This article is not really accurate though is it? Perhaps the author is blurring the lines between the FWA and MAC. Whilst the FWA paraded around with guns and made a lot of noise and bluster, it was effectively an organisation designed to annoy the secret police, which it was extremely successful at. There are no examples, to my knowledge, of the FWA actually performing any violent acts. Even the largely bogus charges brought against it’s leaders were not for violent crimes. Having said that I accept the authors point about romanticising so called rebel leaders, especially if people aren’t… Read more »
They certainly annoyed the ‘fashion police’…
“we ultimately will inhere such an ideational norm within prospective pro-independence campaigns” Maybe I am dumb, but I have no clue what these words mean.
The writer is probably just as much in the dark. Its net effect is to project an image of a pompous opinionated creep talking down to us less educated common herd. Needs to clear his head and start again.
The author of this article deserves some credit for writing the most pretentious article in the history of this here ‘site. Quite something, considering.
I, for one, would like to thank Mr Sollis for expanding my English vocabulary. Having looked them all up, I now think I’m close to understanding ‘nexus’, ‘nostrum’ and ‘Schmittian’ as well as their relevance to Welsh 20th century history. Haven’t quite got my head around the ‘The Melian Society’ yet though.
Try the ‘The Melian Dialogue’,all PPE students should have heard this story or a Coleg Harlech diploma student, as for the Society ?
“Try the ‘The Melian Dialogue’,all PPE students should have heard this story or a Coleg Harlech diploma student, as for the Society ?”
Got it – diolch. There is no end to what this Sollis chap can teach me.
Rubbish article
The Plain English Campaign would be horrified by this article. Still, never use one word where ten can do the same job less efficiently, right?
To think that Julian Cayo Evans was a Nazi (Schmittian thinking) is almost as hilarious as John Mortimer’s tale of the policeman who allegedly found FWA explosives that he could not produce in evidence being known by his colleagues as “Dai Plant”.
The symbol was created by poets and peace lovers and should be viewed with that in mind.
I don’t think the author is calling Cayo Evans a Nazi at all. He’s referring to the friend and enemy distinction being at the core of Carl Schmitt’s concept of the political. We use it a lot in political discourse – is it necessarily a good thing to bolster, though?
What a strange article, does the author feel a change towards an armed struggle is about to begin in Cymru, and is preempting it.