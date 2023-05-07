Why we shouldn’t celebrate Yr Eryr Wen

Jac Sollis, Founder of The Melian Society

This symbol is known as ‘Yr Eryr Wen,’ or the ‘White Eagle’. (Already sounds dodgy, right?).

Yr Eryr Wen was the emblem of the Free Wales Army (Byddin Rhyddid Cymru), a paramilitary organisation set up in the wake of the Tryweryn Tragedy by Cayo Evans.

Cayo and his peers aimed to secure independence for Wales as an independent Welsh republic through violent, militarist action. Think of, perhaps, a less potent, Welsh equivalent to the Basque ETA.

Cayo is regarded as an all but comical figure in the conventional Welsh (Cymreig), and particularly Welsh-language (Cymraeg), narrative of Welsh history. Until recently, there was a pub named after him in a reasonably affluent area of Cardiff.

The suffering imposed on Wales by contemporary power structures is a given. A nostrum for such suffering may be, in the long term, independence and self-governance. But is violence, and ideologically-sanctioned murder, in the extreme, really an apt means of achieving the independence end?

Furthermore, allowing for some sort of clandestine melancholy, quietly brought forth in considering the FWA in terms of the mocking-loving nuance of the Welsh adjective ‘twp,’ as has been done, is not acceptable.

We are individuals, of a loose Welsh nexus, whatever Welsh means, suffering as a result of potent systemic biases that grossly disadvantage such an identity in a tangible material sense.

That must not, and cannot mean that we resort to violence in seeking the disestablishment of, and disengagement from, such biases.

Militarist

If we resort to Schmittian thinking, of thinking emphatically in terms of the ‘friend’ and ‘enemy’, in the militarist sense, we ultimately will inhere such an ideational norm within prospective pro-independence campaigns.

The corollary ‘othering’ of the denoted ‘enemy’ is to dehumanise them, by placing them at a level below ourselves. I very, very much hope that I needn’t elaborate upon why this is so very, very wrong.

But by treating this philosophy’s practice as an afterthought, the consequences could be very dangerous. I implore you to infer yourself how this may be so. I implore you, also, to think of who may have opposed such Schmittian thinking, and the good that they have done for the world…

Celebrating this symbol and what it means, co-opting it for contemporary campaigns, is therefore wrong. It must be observed in the context of its creation, and campaigners must refrain from its co-optation for their symbolic-rhetorical branding and benefit.

Should this warning go unheeded, who knows what harrowing manifestation of pro-independence fervour lies before us? We are humans, before all else. All of us.

‘God is dead and we have killed him,’ remarked Friedriche Nietzsche. Must we therefore no longer love our neighbour?

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

