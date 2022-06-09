Kieffer Moore sidelined for games against Belgium and Holland

Moore missed the 2-1 home defeat to Holland on Wednesday with an unspecified injury.

The Bournemouth striker will now miss Saturday’s home game against Belgium in Cardiff and the Rotterdam return with Holland three days later.

“Kieffer Moore has withdrawn due to injury,” the Football Association of Wales said on their official Twitter account.

Salford’s Tom King has been added to the squad as goalkeeping cover with fitness concerns over Wayne Hennessey and Danny Ward.

Hennessey, the hero of Sunday’s World Cup play-off victory over Ukraine, missed the Holland game, while Ward was replaced by third-choice Adam Davies at half-time.

Boss Robert Page said after the Holland defeat: “Danny has had a slight issue with his knee, it has flared up at half-time and he couldn’t continue so that was forced on us.”

Midfielder Joe Morrell was also forced off on Wednesday with what Page described as a “problem on his foot”.