Wales fan on stag do will be his country’s mascot against Slovakia

A Wales fan on his stag do will be the mascot when Cymru take on Slovakia.

Peter Benbow will walk out with Wales at the Stadion Antona Malatinskeho in Trnava this evening.

Peter’s friends sent a request to the Football Association of Wales asking if they could create an unforgettable memory for the keen Wales Away traveller and were amazed when the FAW agreed.

Peter, 38, who lives in Cardiff but is from Carmarthen, has been out on his stag do in Slovakia in full kit carrying a sign that reads ‘please can I have your shirt Daniel James?’

However, tonight, dad of one Peter – who will soon marry his sweetheart Sophie – will have a moment he’ll never forget as Rob Page’s side take on Slovakia.

The Slovaks will be competing in this summer’s European Championship – and we reckon Peter will never get a better chance of nabbing Dan James’ shirt.

And his mates are all hoping it’s diminutive Dan who Peter gets to walk out with as Peter is 6ft!

A letter from Llinos Jones, Match Day Operations Manager at the FAW confirmed this magic moment for the Wales fan, when she wrote:

‘We are delighted to inform you that your request to be the match day mascot for the upcoming Slovakia vs Cymru match, taking place at the Štadión Antona Malatinského in Trnava, Slovakia, has been approved. Both the Slovakian and Welsh footballing governing bodies have graciously agreed to accommodate your special occasion, making it an unforgettable part of your stag do celebration.’

The letter went on to detail what was required from Peter and that there was also interest from Slovakian TV stations who wanted to interview him ahead of the match.

Now that’s what we call a result for all concerned!

