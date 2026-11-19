Amelia Jones

Bronwen Lewis has shared an exclusive look behind the making of her new single with a short film.

The singer shared a film documenting the creation of her latest track Last Day on Earth, which was recorded by local filmmaker Jamie Panton at Red Kite Studio.

Describing the story behind the song as something that naturally unfolded in front of her, Lewis revealed that it has a special connection to the late country music legend Dolly Parton.

The inspiration follows Bronwen’s recent release of a Welsh-language version of Parton’s iconic hit Jolene, bringing her admiration for the country music star into another musical project.

Last Day on Earth also marks a first for the Welsh singer, as she revealed it was the first time a bluegrass song had come to her so naturally.

She said: “I was reading Dolly Parton’s book Songteller and there was a part in it where she spoke about how when she writes music it feels like a spiritual experience for her. It doesn’t feel like it’s coming from her brain. It’s almost like she’s a vessel basically for something other worldly.

“You know she said it’s God you know most of the time speaking to her and I was so interested by that.”

She is joined on the track by Welsh bluegrass band Taff Rapids, a Cardiff-based four-piece known for their distinctive ‘Blŵgras’ sound, which blends traditional American bluegrass with Welsh folk influences.

Featuring Darren Eedens, Siôn Russell Jones, David Grubb and Clem Saynor, the group has built an international following, becoming the first Welsh act invited to perform at the prestigious IBMA World of Bluegrass Showcase in the United States.

Posting the clip on social media, she said: “Here’s a look of the making of Last Day on Earth, filmed by the brilliant Jamie Panton at Red Kite Studio.

“The story of the song is one that naturally unfolded in front of my eyes and is deeply connected to the late, great Dolly Parton.

“It’s also the first time a Bluegrass song flowed through my head, into my hands and onto paper.”

You can listen to the song here. You can the film here.