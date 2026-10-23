First family of Irish music announced as Cardiff Castle headliners

Nation Cymru staff

One of the biggest bands in Irish pop-rock history are to play a massive outdoor show in Cardiff next summer, with support from a fellow famous face from the 90s.

The Corrs will headline Depot Live at Cardiff Castle on Sunday June 27 where they will be joined by singer-songwriter Natalie Imbruglia and rock duo Dea Matrona as special guests.

Pre-sale tickets are available at 9am Thursday via www.depotlive.co.uk/thecorrs and all tickets go on general sale at 9am Friday October 30 via depotlive.co.ukand ticketmaster.co.uk

The Corrs are Ireland’s first family of music; a multi-million selling sibling quartet who have conquered the world with a seamless blend of sleek pop rock, lush harmonies and Celtic folk trimmings.

Comprising Andrea (lead vocals, piano, tin whistle), Sharon (violin, piano, vocals), Caroline (drums, piano, vocals) and Jim (guitar, keyboards, vocals), The Corrs have sold more than 40 million albums since their debut Forgiven, Not Forgotten was released in 1995, followed in 1997 by UK Number 1 album Talk on Corners.

Breathless released in 2000 gave them their first UK Number 1, with accompanying album In Blue going straight to Number 1 in 17 countries, and platinum in America.

The group returned to the stage in 2023, with sold out shows across Southeast Asia and Australia. They have been on the road ever since, celebrating their back catalogue of hits including Runaway, So Young, Dreams, What Can I Do, Only When I Sleep, Radio and Give Me A Reason, and making a fresh commitment to writing new music.

Special guest Natalie Imbruglia came to fame in the mid-1990s in Australian TV soap Neighbours – before launching her pop career and releasing debut album Left Of The Middle in 1997. The album’s lead single Torn became an international hit, topping charts around the world.

She released her seventh album Algorithm last month, having sold more than 10million copies of her previous six albums worldwide. Natalie has received various accolades during her 30-year pop career, including eight ARIA Awards, two BRIT Awards, one Billboard Music Award, one Silver Clef Award and three GRAMMY nominations.

She was crowned the winner of series three of The Masked Singer in the UK and also appeared on the American edition of the show.

Opening the show will be Belfast rock duo Dea Matrona, formed in 2018 by Orláith Forsythe and Mollie McGinn through a shared love of classic rock legends like Fleetwood Mac and Led Zeppelin.

Their alternative rock sound, characterised by wild feminine energy, dark romance, and mystical vibes has seen them support the likes of Sting, Sheryl Crow, Shania Twain, Bryan Adams and The Darkness – as well as joining The Corrs at The Royal Albert Hall.

They released their second album Hate That I Care this summer with a headline UK and Eire tour coming next month.

The Corrs, Kraftwerk, Sonny Fodera, Bananarama, Ronan Keating, Jack Savoretti and James Morrison are among the first headline announcements for DEPOT Live at Cardiff Castle 2027 which is presented by promoters DEPOT Live and Cuffe and Taylor.

DEPOT Live founder Nick Saunders said: “The Corrs are a sensational live band – and with their catalogue of hits from the past three decades, this date is sure to be a fantastic addition to our summer season for 2027.

“Fans can’t miss out on seeing Andrea, Sharon, Caroline and Jim take to the stage at our amazing historic castle in the heart of Cardiff.”

To find out more and to secure tickets head to depotlive.co.uk

CONNECT WITH THE CORRS

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CONNECT WITH NATALIE IMBRUGLIA

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CONNECT WITH DEA MATRONA

WEBSITE | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM | YOUTUBE | TIKTOK

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