Kraftwerk announce Cardiff Castle show for 2027

Nation.Cymru staff

Electronic music pioneers Kraftwerk will perform at Cardiff Castle next summer in what organisers say will be one of just two UK dates.

The German group will bring their show combining electronic music, computer animation and performance art to the venue on Wednesday, June 23, 2027, as part of the DEPOT Live series.

Pre-sale tickets will be available from 10am on Thursday, October 22, with general sale opening at 10am on Friday, October 23.

Founded in Düsseldorf in 1970 by Ralf Hütter and Florian Schneider, Kraftwerk became one of the most influential groups in electronic music.

Their use of synthetic voices, computerised rhythms and robotics helped shape genres including hip-hop, techno and synth-pop.

The group established their Kling Klang Studio in Düsseldorf and gained international recognition in the mid-1970s. Their work has since been presented in galleries and concert halls around the world.

A retrospective at New York’s Museum of Modern Art in 2012 was followed by performances at venues including Tate Modern’s Turbine Hall, Sydney Opera House and the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao.

Kraftwerk received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2014 and were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2021.

DEPOT Live founder Nick Saunders said: “Kraftwerk really are true pioneers of electronic music so we are thrilled to be welcoming them to Cardiff Castle.

“To have secured one of just two UK dates will make this a truly memorable occasion and one which will attract both our loyal audience as well as people who will want to travel to be part of this moment.”

Other acts announced for Cardiff Castle’s 2027 programme include Sonny Fodera on June 4, Jack Savoretti and James Morrison on June 24, and Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators on June 30.

Ronan Keating will appear with Blue and Germein on July 9, followed by Bananarama, Tony Hadley and Altered Images on July 10. Further dates and artists are still to be announced.

The series is presented by DEPOT Live and Cuffe & Taylor.

Pre-sale tickets will be available from 10am on Thursday, October 22, via depotlive.co.uk/kraftwerk. General sale opens at 10am on Friday, October 23, through DEPOT Live and Ticketmaster.

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