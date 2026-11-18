Amelia Jones

An iconic Welsh band have announced they will headline a massive exclusive Cardiff show next summer celebrating 35 years since the release of their groundbreaking, game-changing debut album.

The Manic Street Preachers have announced a headline show on Saturday June 19, where they will perform Generation Terrorists in full for the very first time for one night only in the UK at Blackweir Fields, Cardiff.

The show will celebrate the collection of songs that first propelled the band onto magazine covers, radio playlists and TV screens – Motorcycle Emptiness, You Love Us, Repeat, Love’s Sweet Exile, Slash’n’Burn, Little Baby Nothing.

Ahead of Manic Street Preachers’ performance, the band have hand-picked an incredible support bill featuring some of their favourite artists: The Libertines, The Cardigans and The Tubs. Elis James will be DJing throughout the event.

A phenomenal 18-track manifesto, packed with singles that punched their way out of the speakers, Generation Terrorists was released in February 1992 and catapulted the band into the mainstream without compromise.

Manic Street Preachers on Generation Terrorists: “When we realised it was 35 years since the release of our debut album; it genuinely took our breath away. It was both unbelievable and significant.

“Thinking about the record, we realised some of the songs on it had never been played live (So Dead, Another Invented Disease), while others we hadn’t touched for decades (Methadone Pretty, Repeat, Damn Dog etc).

“Deep into songwriting for our 16th album (hopefully out late ’27 or early ’28), we got an offer to play Generation Terrorists in its entirety. Just the thought of it felt like a fun sidestep away from recording.

“Those songs might seem old, yet they’re all so young and energetic, passionate, even naive.

“Playing it in Cardiff – a city where we’ve played so many venues, from Chapter Arts Centre to the Millenium Stadium – and experiencing those feelings again will be just incredible. It’s going to be a blast. See you there.”

Essential ticket for fans

This is an essential ticket for Manic Street Preachers’ fans. Expect lots of leopard print, heavy eyeliner, monumental guitar solos, spray-painted shirts and the ever-present possibility of fabulous disaster.

Manic Street Preachers’ Cardiff date continues a strong run of major outdoor shows at Blackweir which has seen headline performances from The Cure, Lewis Capaldi, Pitbull, Teddy Swims, Stevie Wonder, Alanis Morissette, Noah Kahan and Slayer since its inception in 2025.

It has already been revealed two-time GRAMMY Award winners MUSE, global icon Shania Twain, US multi-platinum artist Alex Warren and Irish rockers Fontaines DC will also headline Blackweir next summer.

The huge events in the heart of the Welsh capital are presented in a partnership between DEPOT Live (the live-events arm of Cardiff music venue, DEPOT) and UK promoters Cuffe and Taylor.

A huge show

Nick Saunders, founder of DEPOT Live said: “This is a huge show, not just for Cardiff and not even Wales, but for every person who has ever listened to the music of Manic Street Preachers.

“Generation Terrorists defined an era that saw Manic Street Preachers catapulted into the mainstream and to have the band perform the album in its entirety for the first time ever, and for one night only in the Welsh capital is something very special.

“Added to that, the band will perform hits from across their catalogue, plus we have fantastic special guests with The Libertines, The Cardigans and The Tubs, along with Elis James.

“This will be an incredible night and with just one opportunity to see this show, we expect it to be the hottest ticket around.”

Fans can sign up for the presale which goes live at 10am Thursday November 26 here.

Tickets will go on general sale at 10am Friday November 27 via blackweirlive.com and ticketmaster.co.uk