Lauren Del Fabbro, Press Association Entertainment Reporter

Welsh comedian Paul Whitehouse has said the Only Fools And Horses musical tour takes the show to those who “loved it more than anyone else” – with dates planned in three Welsh locations.

The play, which is written by Whitehouse and Jim Sullivan, the son of the BBC sitcom’s writer John Sullivan, will head on a UK and Ireland tour in 2027 and 2028, with Whitehouse reprising his role from the previous tour as Grandad on select dates.

Part of the decision to take the show back on the road was to make it more accessible for audiences and bring performances to them, Whitehouse said.

Welsh fans can catch the tour in Llandudno, Cardiff and Swansea.

Speaking to the Press Association, he said he is “very excited” to take the musical on tour again.

He said: “I just think we meet the audience rather than making them have to come to us.

“It feels more intimate in a way.”

The musical premiered in 2019 before going on a UK and Ireland tour in 2024.Whitehouse said being able to take the show directly to audiences rather than just at the West End “was fantastic” and an experience the cast and crew loved the first time round.

Recalling the first tour, he added: “It was more that we were taking the show to the people who probably loved it more than anyone else.

“You can’t do a tour endlessly. You have to give yourself a break when you’re touring.

“But given the response that we got and the sort of word of mouth about the show as well, I think everybody’s really excited.”

The show is based on the sitcom which began airing in 1981 and ran until 1991, before returning for specials until 2003.

It follows the lives of half-brothers and traders Rodney and Del Trotter and their attempts to get rich.

Whitehouse said he always wanted to play Grandad because he was a “sympathetic and vulnerable” character, and despite doing the show hundreds of times, he never tires of watching the audience react to it.

The actor thinks it continues to resonate with audiences decades after the original show aired because it is “ingrained in British life”.

He added: “I don’t know how much the young really embrace it but what we’ve definitely seen is three generations of a family coming to see it – grandparents, parents, and the children.

“They come as a family because in some families that’s one of the few shows they all watch together that all generations have watched.

“That will change because it’s no longer on telly and there’s a new generation coming out who have probably never seen it.”

Whitehouse said because of how loved the show is, he finds it “quite daunting” to take it on and put it on stage, especially as a musical.

“We see so many different elements of the plots over the years, but in one package,” he said.

“We’ve tried to merge as many episodes as we can, without it just becoming a mishmash. But we do have to get in some of the main gags that people love or we’d be chased out of the theatre, I’m sure.

“A lot of die hard Only Fools fans would think, ‘Oh dear, what on Earth are they doing?’ but it was the creator and writer John Sullivan’s idea.

“He wanted to do a musical version of it, and very sadly he died after just doing a couple of songs and just had a few ideas.

“His son took it up, Jim Sullivan, who’s a very good comedy writer in his own right, inherited some of his dad’s genes there.”

The tour will begin in Bromley on September 10 and travel across 40 locations, including Cardiff, Dublin, Belfast, Edinburgh and Manchester, before finishing in Bradford on July 29, 2028.

The show will see Sam Lupton and Tom Major return as the show’s main characters Del Boy and Rodney, respectively, who were originally played by Sir David Jason and Nicholas Lyndhurst in the TV series.

The play, which includes musical contributions from the likes of Chas And Dave, saw 1,000 performances at the Theatre Royal Haymarket in London’s West End.

Tickets are on sale at OnlyFoolsOnStage.com, where a full list of tour dates can be found.