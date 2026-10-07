The winner of the Welsh Music Prize has been announced

Nation.Cymru staff

The winner of the prestigious Welsh Music Prize has been revealed in a ceremony at the Wales Millennium Centre on Wednesday evening.

Dafydd Owain has won the Welsh Music Prize as his album Ymarfer Byw picked up the £10,000 prize and the honour of being the Welsh Music Prize winner in a ceremony at the Wales Millennium Centre in Cardiff tonight.

Emerging from a particularly blurred and emotionally intense period in Dafydd’s life, Ymarfer Byw is a collection of thoughts and emotions that the singer-songwriter was struggling to make sense of at the time of recording. Despite its darker themes and harrowing subject matters, the album finds space for moments of light, humour and beauty, and was also named Welsh Language Album of the Year at the National Eisteddfod this summer.

Speaking to BBC Radio Wales after picking up the 16th annual Welsh Music Prize Dafydd Owain said: “It’s just amazing, isn’t it? Such talented, amazing artists on the shortlist. There’s a multitude of people that contribute to creating any album, and it’s not a solo project, even though we call it a solo project. It takes a village to raise an album.. I just hope, if anything, this album and this award mean I’m able to create more music. But it’s such a privilege to win in such esteemed company.”

Huw Stephens, who co-founded the Welsh Music Prize in 2011 said: “Dafydd Owain’s album has had a huge reaction since it was released, and the Welsh Music Prize judges this year agreed this was the 2026 winner. It’s an album of musical excellence, coupled with Dafydd’s very personal and moving lyrics. A huge congratulations to him and all who contributed to the album.

The 15-strong shortlist for the 2026 Welsh Music Prize included ADJUA, Aleighcia Scott, Ani Glass, Art School Girlfriend, Cerys Hafana, CHROMA, Dewin, Gruff Rhys, Gwenifer Raymond, Local, Mari Mathias, Skindred, The Bug Club, and The Royston Club, as part of an event that formed part of the Cardiff Music City Festival.

Welsh folk legend Mary Hopkin, who shot to global fame in 1968 with her debut single “Those Were the Days” and became one of the first artists signed to The Beatles’ Apple Records, was recognised with the Welsh Music Inspiration Award and was accepted on the evening by her daughter, Jessica Lee Morgan who performed a medley of her mother’s hits.

Raised in Pontardawe, Hopkin’s remarkable career saw her produce UK number-one hits alongside Paul McCartney, represent the UK at the Eurovision Song Contest, and collaborate with iconic artists including David Bowie, Vangelis, and Yusuf / Cat Stevens.

Previous winners of the Welsh Music Inspiration Award, which recognises individuals who have made significant contributions to the Welsh music scene, have included musician Pino Palladino, hip hop pioneers Eric Martin and DJ Jaffa, protest singer and Recordiau Sain co-founder Dafydd Iwan, David R. Edwards and Pat Morgan from Datblygu, The Alarm singer Mike Peters, folk singers and historians Meredydd Evans and Phylis Kinney, and singer-songwriter Meic Stevens.

Reacting to the recognition, Mary Hopkin said: “I’m very grateful for this honour. I don’t feel worthy at all of achieving it, but thank you, everyone. It’s wonderful.” Her daughter, Jessica Lee Morgan, added that her mother raised her children with “the highest respect for music” and that it has “never been about the fame, image or business, only the music.”

Soul singer-songwriter Adjua, Cardiff rapper Local, folk-rock composer Dafydd Owain, and acoustic phenomenon Gwenifer Raymond are among the live performers at the event, which will also see the Triskel Award presented to emerging artists Mwsog, Casual Smart, and Betsan. They will play alongside PPL Momentum Sbardun | Accelerator Fund winners Papaya Noon.

The Triskel Award is given annually to three emerging artists to support their career development and progression. The PPL Momentum Sbardun | Accelerator Fund award is run by the PRS Foundation in partnership with PPL and Creative Wales, offering grants for recording, touring, and marketing to artists breaking through to the next level of their careers.

Kate Reilly, Chief Membership & People Officer, PPL said: “PPL is proud to support the Welsh Music Prize, champion diverse voices from across the nation and help provide a platform for performers to build a sustainable music career. Congratulations to Dafydd Owain on their win tonight and all the talented artists who made it to the final shortlist, it’s truly been a fantastic year for Welsh music. It was also wonderful to see PPL Momentum Sbardun | Accelerator Fund recipients ADJUA, Aleighcia Scott, Ani Glass, CHROMA, Local, and International Showcase Funded Art School Girlfriend, Kindred and The Royston Club on the shortlist.”

The Welsh Music Prize has been supported by the Welsh Government through Creative Wales and Cardiff Council as part of Cardiff Music City festival.

The Cabinet Minister for Culture and Sport, Heledd Fychan, said: “Llongyfarchiadau mawr – a huge congratulations – to Dafydd Owain winning this year’s Welsh Music Prize forYmarfer Byw, and to the three remarkable Triskel Award winners.

“This fantastic awards ceremony is an opportunity to come together to celebrate our thriving Welsh music scene and the incredible breadth of genres and talent – something that’s truly reflected in this year’s outstanding shortlist – and what an iconic venue to see so many of them perform. To everyone nominated this year, I’m excited to see what comes next on their artistic journeys and celebrate further the important contribution they make to the culture of Wales.”

Cardiff Council Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Tourism, Cllr Jennifer Burke, said: “The Welsh Music Prize is always a highlight of Cardiff Music City Festival and we’re proud to support it once again this year.

“Wales has a such a vibrant and diverse music scene and every year the Welsh Music Prize showcases an incredible range of talent and some truly outstanding albums, opening up new audiences and opportunities for artists.

“This year’s shortlist was once again filled with remarkable music. I’d like to offer my congratulations to all the nominees but particularly to Dafydd Owain on winning this year’s prize for their album Ymarfer Byw.”

Welsh Music Prize 2026 Shortlist

ADJUA – Everything Is Beautiful

Aleighcia Scott – Taith

Ani Glass – Phantasmagoria

Art School Girlfriend – Lean In

Cerys Hafana – Angel

CHROMA – 25 Forever

Dafydd Owain – Ymarfer Byw

Dewin – Dan y Dderwen

Gruff Rhys – Dim Probs

Gwenifer Raymond – Last Night I Heard the Dog Star Bark

Local – Too Broke to Be This Busy

Mari Mathias – Cyfarwydd

Skindred – You Got This

The Bug Club – Every Single Muscle

The Royston Club – Songs For The Spine

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