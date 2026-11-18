Nation Cymru staff

Waterstones has announced its ‘Welsh Book of the Year 2026’ – a ‘superlative collection’ featuring ‘exceptional examples of weird fiction, folkloric retellings and chilling tales’ from across Wales.

Now in its fifth year, the Waterstones Welsh Book of the Year specifically champions books by Welsh authors, or titles that have a strong Welsh setting.

Shadows Over Cymru, edited by Aaron Worth is a superlative collection of supernatural and weird fiction from across Wales, presented in a stunning hardback edition.

Drawn from the golden age of weird fiction, it features, among others, stories by Dylan Thomas, Christianna Brand, Algernon Blackwood, Arthur Machen and Margiad Evans.

Ian from Waterstones Swansea, says: “In the hands of these outstanding writers, Wales is a land of uncanny mystery as unforgiving as it is inviting.

“A place where the fantastical finds itself at odds with the mundane; a land where the supernatural lurks, poised beneath the surface, watchful for the unwary.”

Gary from Waterstones Wrexham, adds: “The stories in the anthology are exceptional examples of weird fiction, folkloric retellings and chilling tales that would make a wonderful addition to any reader’s shelves this Christmas.”

Aaron Worth, Editor, comments: “I’m thrilled that Shadows Over Cymru has been selected as Waterstones’ Welsh Book of the Year, an especially gratifying honour in that it represents the recognition of Waterstones’ booksellers themselves.

“For this collection I tried to include as much weirdness as I could from different corners of Wales, and I hope that lovers of the strange, wherever they come from, will find something to enjoy in it.”

Shadows Over Cymru

Waterstones’ writes: “The rich folklore of Wales has inspired countless miniature masterpieces of weird and uncanny fiction and this beautifully presented anthology collects spine-tingling short tales from Dylan Thomas, Algernon Blackwood, Margiad Evans and more seminal authors.

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“From the peaks of Eryri to dramatic coastlines, misty valleys and haunted mines, Wales is a land whose myth and folklore has long been reflected in a thriving storytelling tradition, with the dragons and sorcerers of the Mabinogion and Arthurian legend laying a path for later tales of the Tylwyth Teg, and the pitiless fair folk of Arthur Machen’s fictional world.

“To show the breadth of the strange tales inspired by the Celtic history and local legends of Cymru, horror expert Aaron Worth presents an exciting new selection of Anglophone Welsh fiction, including folkloric retellings, classics of the early twentieth-century weird and chilling pieces by writers from beyond the country’s borders.

“Featuring stories by Dylan Thomas, Christianna Brand, Algernon Blackwood, Arthur Machen, Margiad Evans and many more, this collection welcomes you to the darker side of Cymru.”

Purchase now from Waterstones bookshops and online.