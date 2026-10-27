Welsh fish and chip shops named amongst best in the UK

Nation.Cymru staff

A prestigious awards has named the top 20 fish and chip shops in the UK, including two high-frying Welsh chippies.

The National Fish & Chip Awards has revealed the 20 chippies in the running for its coveted Takeaway of the Year title, which celebrates the nation’s finest fish and chip businesses.

And, to mark the announcement, the National Federation of Fish Friers (NFFF), organiser of the awards and standard bearer for the sector, has released a map highlighting the 20 contenders across the UK, making it easier than ever for fish and chip fans to find their nearest shortlisted takeaway.

Placed on the shortlist for Takeaway of the Year are chippies in Powys and the Vale of Glamorgan.

No strangers to an award Hennighan’s in Machynlleth made the list, after taking the Welsh title in 2013 and 2017.

Meanwhile, Farnhams in Boverton, near Llantwit Major also secured a top 40 spot. They recently made the headlines when they opened a fish and chip shop at Barry Island, replacing the famous Boofy’s on the seafront.

As the industry’s official awards, the National Fish & Chip Awards recognise and reward excellence. It’s free to enter, and participants face thorough vetting to ensure those shortlisted meet the sector’s demanding standards.

Reaching this stage is an outstanding achievement but there’s still plenty more to come for the semi-finalists. In the next round, the panel of experts will assess every aspect of their businesses, scoring them on product knowledge, sourcing, ingredient preparation, food hygiene and customer service, while also looking at their commitment to representing Britain’s much-loved takeaway.

The National Federation of Fish Friers’ President Andrew Crook says: “Whittling down the longlist of 40 to our Takeaway of the Year top 20 has been a very difficult task. Every one of them brings their own unique qualities, strengths and something extra special to the table.

“The judging process is incredibly detailed and appraises every element of what makes an exceptional fish and chip business. To deliver across all these areas to the standard demonstrated by these chippies deserves to be shouted about. They should all be immensely proud of what they have achieved and we’re calling on communities to keep supporting small independent businesses.

“All those who make it through each stage of the competition are setting the benchmark for what can be achieved through passion, commitment and the determination to do things to the highest possible standards. They are helping to pass the baton of excellence to the next generation and setting the standard for others to follow.

“Our top 20 are inspiring examples of that in action, and we very much look forward to celebrating their achievements as we progress through the competition and on to the next round.”

See the full top 20 list via https://www.nfff.co.uk/national-fish-chip-awards-puts-20-top-takeaways-on-the-map/

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