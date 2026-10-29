RSPCA advice on how to help animals during ‘frightening’ fireworks season

Nation Cymru staff

The RSPCA is sharing expert, easy-to-follow tips to help pet owners keep their animals safe, calm, and comfortable during fireworks season – which the charity says can be the “most frightening” time of year for animals.

But with a little advance planning, owners can help pets “beat the fear” – and create a peaceful environment at home – such as tuning into Classic FM’s soothing Pet Classics – ensuring their pets feel secure throughout the celebrations.

Alice Potter, pet welfare expert at the RSPCA, said: “Many worried pet owners are already starting to think about upcoming fireworks and wondering how to keep their pets safe and limit stress. This can be the most frightening time of the year for animals.

“By taking a few simple actions early, pet owners can make a huge positive difference for their animals. Preparing in advance helps pets stay relaxed and gives owners complete peace of mind.”

The advice comes as public support for protecting animals from fireworks grows. According to the RSPCA’s Animal Kindness Index, 81%* of people across the UK support the introduction of Firework Control Zones – where fireworks are restricted in certain areas to protect animals and vulnerable individuals.

In addition, 35% of adults have avoided private fireworks displays, and 15% of young people have skipped fireworks parties to protect animals.

A recent UK Government consultation on fireworks regulations received 51,917 responses submitted directly through the RSPCA’s online campaign, and included calls for restricting consumer firework noise limits – and shifting the loudest fireworks exclusively to professional displays.

Alice added: “People are wanting to make a difference.

“Strong support for Fireworks Control Zones, and the numbers ditching DIY displays for more organised displays, suggests that people want to keep animals safe from the unpredictability of loud bangs and noises associated with fireworks.

“And with tens of thousands of people responding to a recent UK Government consultation, we hope decision makers will act to protect animals and bring in the common sense reforms the public are clearly supporting in such large numbers.”

How to prepare for the bangs head of time

Adjust dog walks to daylight hours to avoid sudden evening displays.

Gradually and carefully introduce recorded firework sounds at low volume to get pets accustomed to noise.

Build a safe haven by creating a cosy den with blankets for dogs, provide extra hiding spots for cats, and add extra bedding for small animals like rabbits and guinea pigs, to burrow into.

Play calming music by tuning into broadcasts like Classic FM’s ‘Pet Classics’ early so pets grow familiar with soothing background sounds.

Speak to your vet about the use of calming pheromone diffusers for the home, or for pets who severely struggle with anxiety and fear, discuss potential treatments with your vet.

Pet owners can explore full resources and detailed guides on the RSPCA pet fireworks advice page.

Top tips to cope when fireworks are taking place

Exercise early: Most fireworks are set off once it’s dark outside, so take your dog out for walks while it’s still light, to avoid walking past a sudden display. It’s harder to distract your pet from loud bangs and flashes while outdoors.

Stay nearby so you can help to calm them with your presence.

Put on some music or TV: Play Classic FMs Pet Classics playlist of soothing sounds. This will help to mask the firework sounds.

Build a den: Build a cosy den with sheets and blankets – in a crate, using furniture, or in a safe corner. Encourage your pet to settle in their special space before firework season starts, by tempting them with toys and healthy treats.

Play with a toy to see if your pet wants to join in: but don’t force them to play.

Close any windows and black out your pet’s safe area: if you haven’t already, do what you can to block out both the noise and the flashes, such as draw curtains and lower blinds.

Keep your home secure: make sure your pet can’t escape if there’s a sudden noise.

Let your dog pace around: if they’re whining, barking or hiding, let them. Don’t try to coax them out, they’re just trying to find safety.

Act as you usually do: stay calm and be normal, to show your dog there’s nothing to be scared of.

Bring in small animals, cats and don’t tie up your dog outside. The Classic FM team

Comfort them and show them that they’re safe.

Please don’t take your dog to a fireworks display, even if they seem unbothered by the noise, it doesn’t mean they’re happy about fireworks.

The RSPCA also advise listening to Classic FM’s Pet Classics (their proud pet partners!)

This fireworks season, Dan Walker, Aled Jones and Dawn O’Porter will host three special Pet Classics programmes on Classic FM filled with soothing classical music and expert advice from the RSPCA, to help keep your pets calm.

New for this year, the team has commissioned an original piece of pet-friendly music – When The Night Goes Quiet, written and recorded by Classic FM Calm Ambassador and composer Noah Inada-Kim.

Classic FM Pet Classics shows will air: