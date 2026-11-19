Nation Cymru staff

A Wrexham care worker who once struggled with autism has overcome her fears to become an award-winning trainer helping other carers succeed.

Lucy Williams, 25, works at Pendine Park’s Bryn Bella care home and has been named as Coleg Cambria’s Health and Social Care Learner Student of the Year.

Diagnosed with autism at the age of six, Lucy says she never imagined she would be confident enough to train other members of staff – let alone win an award for her achievements.

Her remarkable journey from shy teenager who had difficulty learning to a key member of the care team has been praised by her mentor, Jenna Evans, manager of the Pendine Academy of Social Care Academy, who guided her through Level 2 and Level 3 social care qualifications.

Care practitioner Lucy, from Minera, who started working at Pendine seven years ago, said: “Winning the award has got to be the biggest achievement I have ever done, it is the biggest achievement of my life.

“I never thought after seven years of learning and caring that I would ever win awards.

“Seven years ago I didn’t think I would even be able to do care properly, let alone win an award for it.

“It was amazing because I was always one of them at school where I never really used to win awards, I never thought I was good enough to.”

Lucy said her autism had made learning at school a particular challenge.

She said: “I suppose I was lucky enough to be diagnosed when I needed to be because my mum and dad Janette and Martin took me to all these good specialists.

“They were my main supporters, and have been amazing – and my sister Jess is a big supporter too.

“My boyfriend Thomas Milner is a great support too.”

After leaving St Joseph’s High School in Wrexham, Lucy went to Coleg Cambria to initially study catering but didn’t like it. .

She said: “When I left school, I had a couple of options that I wanted to do, my first thing was catering but I didn’t like it and I decided I really wanted to do care, but I was not sure how.

“That was when my college teachers suggested getting in touch with the Prince’s Trust.

“The Prince’s Trust mentioned Pendine and I thought ‘that would be perfect’.

“For a week or so I went into Pendine to learn more. I later had an interview and got the job.”

Lucy said entering the world of social care at the age of 18 was challenging, but she was determined to make a success of it.

She said: “For the first few months, it took a lot of getting used to, but I thought ‘even when it does get hard, I need to stick at it’.

“I stuck at it, even through Covid and that was tough, it was so hard.

“When I started my Level 2 qualification I told Jenna all the stuff online could look very hard for me to understand because of my autism.

“Sometimes information doesn’t quite sink in with me, though I feel it is getting easier now.

“My autism also affects how I get my words out, that can really affect me sometimes.

“There were times with my writing work I needed help from Jenna who would put it into words because although I could answer the question, putting it in the right way was a bit tricky.

“I couldn’t have done it without Jenna, absolutely no way.

“Doing it bit by bit gave me the confidence and I got there in the end, I managed to do it myself. Now I have a role training staff.

“I absolutely did not think I would ever get to a position where I am training staff.

“My ambition is to carry on doing my best at this job, I just love this career.

“The best thing about the job is the residents, it is like a family.”

Pendine Park owner Mario Kreft MBE said: “Lucy’s journey is a wonderful example of how the right support, encouragement and opportunities can help people overcome barriers and discover talents they may never have realised they had.

“Training, personal development and career progression are at the heart of everything we do at Pendine because we believe investing in our people is essential to providing the best possible care for our residents.

“We have supported the King’s Trust, previously known as the Prince’s Trust for many years and it has proved a game changer for individuals.

“We are incredibly proud of everything Lucy has achieved, and it is particularly rewarding to see her confidence grow to the point where she is now using her own experience to train and inspire other members of our care team.”

Jenna Evans had no hesitation in nominating Lucy for the college award.

She said: “”Pendine Academy are sub-contractors with Coleg Cambria, we deliver the qualifications.

“We don’t just do Pendine homes, we do 26 care homes around North Wales.

“Lucy has overcome her difficulties so much and I have seen her confidence build so much.

“She has taken on a big role within the home as a trainer and has progressed so much from when she first started and that is definitely why she won.

“It has been amazing to see how Lucy has grown from such a quiet and shy girl to what she has become now, it has been an amazing achievement.

“We had good support from Coleg Cambria for Lucy because we had an additional learning needs assessment and that allowed her to have additional time in her exams.

“I nominated Lucy for the award because I have been so impressed by her clear development in her role and how she has developed such confidence.

“We always talk about career pathways at Pendine and Lucy is a great example of what our people can achieve.”