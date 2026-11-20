Carla Feric, Press Association Entertainment Reporter

The BBC faces further job losses and programme cuts that will be more noticeable to audiences as it attempts to save another £500 million, a report has warned.

The corporation has already announced plans to cut around 1,800 roles and close several television and radio services as it grapples with mounting financial pressures.

A new report by the National Audit Office (NAO) found that the BBC expects to achieve its existing £700 million savings and reinvestment programme a year ahead of schedule.

However, the public spending watchdog also anticipates that its next round of cost-cutting measures will be more difficult to deliver.

The NAO said the new programme, which runs until March 2029, is expected to reduce the BBC’s workforce by around 11% compared with March 2026, alongside further changes to its content and services.

The report comes amid pressure on the broadcaster’s finances from falling licence fee income, rising production costs and changing audience habits, as well as increasing competition from streaming and digital platforms.

The NAO found that the BBC’s licence fee income fell by 26% in real terms between 2016-17 and 2025-26, while its public service broadcasting operating deficit reached £209 million in 2025-26.

The proportion of UK adults using BBC television, iPlayer, radio or online services on an average week also fell from 90% in 2021-22 to 81% in 2025-26.

The BBC has already announced plans to reduce spending by around 10%, including cuts to programming across its news, nations and content divisions.

Its cost-saving measures include the decision to cancel programmes such as Celebrity Mastermind, Blankety Blank and Live At The Apollo, alongside the closure of Radio 4 programmes including The World Tonight.

The corporation has also announced plans to close the linear broadcast services of BBC Radio 4 Extra, BBC Three and BBC Scotland, with the latter two set to become online-only channels.

The NAO said the BBC expects to face difficult choices about the scale and scope of its services as part of its latest savings programme, with further content reductions expected to have a greater impact on audiences.

It warned that the corporation was likely to find it harder to identify further savings following its previous cost-cutting programmes.

Unlike its existing £700 million programme, which has allowed the corporation to reinvest savings in services including iPlayer and digital news, the new £500 million target will focus on reducing its funding gap and improving its long-term financial sustainability.

The BBC had reinvested £489 million from its existing savings programme by March 2026, while the number of accounts using iPlayer on an average week increased from 12.1 million in 2021-22 to 15.4 million in 2025-26.

However, the NAO found that the broadcaster had not properly monitored the cumulative impact of its previous savings on audiences, service quality and organisational capability.

It also raised concerns about the BBC’s risk management and governance arrangements, and said that stronger oversight would be needed to deliver the more demanding savings programme.

Gareth Davies, head of the NAO, said: “As the BBC approaches charter renewal in just over a year’s time, there is no doubt that there are difficult choices ahead.

“BBC leaders can take lessons from its £700 million programme for its new, more demanding programme, including strengthening its risk management approach and developing a consistent way to understand the wider consequences of its savings initiatives on audiences and service provision.”

In response to the report, the BBC said it welcomed the findings, and added that it has had to “make tough decisions due to sustained financial pressures driven by declining licence fee income, changing audience behaviour, increased competition and rising costs”.

Berangere Michel, the BBC’s group chief financial officer, said: “We welcome this report and are pleased that the NAO has acknowledged the significant savings already delivered by the BBC, with the programme on track to meet its target one year ahead of schedule.

“The BBC must respond to significant cost pressures while reinventing for a changing world. This continues to require tough decisions, while ensuring that the impacts on audiences and colleagues are minimised.

“We accept the NAO’s recommendations and have already begun implementing them to strengthen the delivery of our current savings programme, while recognising there are further opportunities to build on this progress.

“We have consistently argued that the current funding model is not sustainable and needs reform.

“We will continue to engage with Government to secure a new Charter that provides sufficient, sustainable and universal funding so the BBC can deliver for audiences for generations to come.”