Nation Cymru staff

Bear Grylls has shared drone footage of the Welsh island he calls home, having bought it for £95,000 – calling it ‘one of the greatest things we ever bought as a family’

The private island is located off the Llŷn Peninsula near Abersoch. Bear has owned the bolthole on Ynys Tudwal Fawr (St Tudwal’s Island West) since 2001.

Saint Tudwal’s Islands (Welsh: Ynysoedd Tudwal) are a small archipelago lying south of Abersoch on the Llŷn Peninsula in North Wales, at the western end of Tremadog Bay.

The area is classed as an area of outstanding natural beauty and a landscape of outstanding historical interest.

The islands were referred to as the Studwells in the early 19th century. The name of the islands derives from their traditional identification as the site of a hermitage used by Saint Tudwal during the 6th century. They are about 1 kilometre (0.6 mi) east of the southern tip of the Llŷn Peninsula.

The West island is 650 metres (710 yd) long and 167 metres (183 yd) at its widest point. It was sold into private ownership in 1935.

Believed to be his third home, when not in his London or Swiss homes, Grylls holidays on the island with wife Shara Cannings Knight and children Jesse, Marmaduke, and Huckleberry, living in the former lighthouse keeper’s cottage, and on 22 August 2013 it was reported that he was facing a planning investigation by Gwynedd Council, after installing a slide into the sea.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bear Grylls OBE (@beargrylls)

He later took the slide down, saying it was never intended to be permanent and that he would clear it with the council before using it again.

In 2015 he gained planning permission to build a 129 metre slipway, though construction did not begin until April 2021

Back in 2012, Bear told Vanity Fair it was his “favourite place on the planet”.

In 2021 the adventurer installed a new slipway on his island after securing planning permission.

He shared recently: “This place has been one of the greatest things we ever bought as a family – aged 25 it was a scary first project but it’s become what I believe is the coolest home on the planet! (Starts in my office man-cave with Huckles and Jesse, steaks cooking after a sea swim.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bear Grylls OBE (@beargrylls)

Last month, People.com reported on how Grylls “found himself disheartened by the London real estate market, so he decided to make a change.”

The article shares: “The professional adventurer, 52, was a newlywed looking to put down roots with wife Shara Grylls in 2001. As the two looked for the perfect flat in London, they were astonished at the prices.

“In 2001 we were going to buy a London flat for $288,000, but we bought a houseboat on the Thames [now sold] and the island together and it cost less than the apartment, so we decided on the path less trodden and an amazing adventure,” Grylls explained to The Sunday Times in 2021.

“The houseboat cost Grylls approximately $145,000, while the island cost just around $135,000. The island —St. Tudwal’s Island West, located off of the Llŷn Peninsula in North Wales —was uninhabitable at the time he made the purchase.”

“The island had a 200-year-old lighthouse and two lightkeeper’s cottages, but [the houses] were derelict with no power, no water, no roof and rats,” he told the outlet. “I remember my first bath sitting in three inches of water pumped from the old tanks we’d cleaned out. There was rubble everywhere and rain coming through, but it was a great moment.”

It took years to recognise his vision. Grylls combined the cottages to create a single four-bedroom home. In 2012, he told Vanity Fair: “It’s as tough as you get, with two-foot-thick old limestone walls that make it cool in summer and warm in winter. But when those gales come in, you can still feel it almost shake, and sea spray reaches the windows despite the 150-foot elevation.”

Because of those conditions, it isn’t necessarily a place where the family entertains. “We keep it very private and generally it’s just Shara and our three children.”

He explained, “We do sometimes have friends to stay, but only one family at a time, and they need to be up for an adventure and prepared to get stuck there if the weather turns.”

Grylls told The Sunday Times about the difficulty involved in getting supplies from the mainland: “It took about ten years to gain permission to build a slipway on the island, which we finished about three years ago. It has been life-changing for us. Previously we had to keep a boat on a mooring, row ashore and walk a mile up the beach with all the shopping,” he explained.

“We have wild, wild seas and when it got rough you wouldn’t sleep thinking about what would happen to the boat. We also have an old RNLI D-class lifeboat. The boys have grown up very competent and respectful around the sea. We have a quad bike and trailer to get supplies up to the house.”