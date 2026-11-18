Ted Hennessey, Press Association

Cambridge Dictionary’s Word of the Year for 2026 has been revealed, as artificial intelligence changes how we see ourselves.

Human, which was chosen as this year’s word, is defined in the dictionary as having the qualities, faults and feelings that people have, as opposed to gods, animals or machines.

Colin McIntosh of Cambridge Dictionary said: “AI is changing how we talk about being human.

“Fears about what humans may lose when we outsource our thinking has made us reconsider the extent to which we rely on AI.”

He said the growing use of terms such as “human-made” showed how people were increasingly distinguishing human work from AI.

Commenting on the dictionary’s choice, Microsoft magnate Bill Gates said: “AI is making us think harder about what it means to be human.

“It could help us cure diseases, improve education and give people more time to spend on the things that matter most.”

But he warned that people must make careful choices about how AI fits into their lives.

He added: “The measure of AI’s success should be how much it improves human lives.”

Other contenders for Word of the Year included “agent”, a noun referring to an AI system that can operate in a complicated way without human control, as well as “wholesome” and “analogue”.

New additions to the dictionary included social media terms such as “aura farming”, meaning trying to appear attractive or impressive, and “looksmaxxing” – the pursuit of improving physical appearance.

The dictionary is also considering including “FOBO”, meaning fear of becoming obsolete, as concerns grow about AI replacing jobs.