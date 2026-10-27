Cardiff Council reveals extent of Storm Boleo damage to the city

Nation.Cymru staff

Cardiff Council has revealed the extent of the damage Storm Boleo brought to the Welsh capital over the last few days.

Council teams have been working alongside the emergency services and partner organisations in response to flooding and fallen trees caused by Storm Boelo.

The Council received 110 reports of flooding across Cardiff through its out-of-hours service, while Parks staff responded to 130 incidents involving fallen trees on the highway.

Heol Goch and Main Road in Gwaelod-y-Garth remain closed due to fallen trees, Michaelston Road and Castle Hill have recently reopened, but a watching brief remains in place on river levels. If there is a need to close the road again, action will be taken immediately. The remaining roads will reopen when they are deemed safe to do so.

At 4.20am on Sunday, officers were alerted to a risk of flooding and the potential need to evacuate residents on Castle Hill, near the St Fagans level crossing on the River Ely. River levels peaked around this time but, following checks by the emergency services, did not reach a critical level, and residents did not need to be evacuated.

Highways officers and cleansing teams also attended flooding at Ely Bridge alongside the emergency services, helping to clear surface water from the highway.

One property experienced internal flooding, while three others experienced flooding in their gardens. Floodwater was removed, and Ely Bridge reopened to traffic and pedestrians at 11.20am on Sunday after river levels dropped.

The Council said it would like to thank all Council teams who worked out of hours as part of the response, along with the emergency services, Natural Resources Wales, GLL, Cardiff Bus and the British Red Cross.

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