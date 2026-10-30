Concerns over proposed industrial estate and huge housing estate near world-famous book town

Elgan Hearn Local Democracy Reporter

Concerns have been raised over potential noise levels coming from a mini-industrial estate to be built on the outskirts of a world-famous book town.

Earlier this year, Hay-on-Wye Developments Limited and Tai Derw Developments Limited lodged a “hybrid” planning application with Powys planners.

The first part is for full planning permission to build 84 homes on land at Gipsy Castle Lane on the outskirts of Hay.

The second part of the application is an outline scheme for “employment development”, which would establish the principle of developing a site with B1, B2 and B8 planning class uses.

This means that the site would be able to cater for uses that include offices, research and development, light industry, general manufacturing, warehouses and distribution centres.

During the consultation process, Powys County Council’s Environmental Protection department said: “The employment element is submitted in outline form, and I accept that, at this stage, it is not possible to undertake a detailed assessment of specific occupiers, industrial processes, plant, machinery, and operational activities.

“However, it is precisely because these matters remain unknown that I am not satisfied that the proposed condition and supporting assessment provide sufficient certainty that the amenity of future residents can be adequately protected.”

Environmental Protection explained that its concern stemmed from the inclusion of B2 class uses, which cover general industrial activities.

Environmental Protection said: “B2 encompasses a broad range of industrial activities, some of which can generate significant levels of noise, vibration and associated disturbance.

“The submitted assessment does not provide sufficient evidence to demonstrate that the full spectrum of potential B2 activities could be accommodated at this location whilst safeguarding the amenity of adjacent residential properties.

“Given the proximity of the proposed residential dwellings to the employment land – between 20 and 25 metres – I remain unconvinced that the submitted assessment and proposed noise limit provide a sufficient level of certainty that future residential amenity can be protected where B2 uses are concerned.

“It is for this reason that Environmental Protection is unable to support the proposal in its current form.”

The department had said that the applicants suggested future companies based at the industrial estate would be able to decide for themselves whether they could operate within noise restriction limits.

Environmental Protection believed that this approach created a “significant degree of uncertainty” for future residents and did not “provide confidence that future conflicts between industrial and residential land uses can be avoided”.

Planning agents BHB Architects explained the proposals, which included 25 “affordable homes” and a further 25 for “social rent housing”.

BHB said: “The vision is to create a distinctive and high-quality mixed-use scheme in response to the need for residential housing and employment sites within Hay-on-Wye.

“The site is approximately half a mile, a short 10–15-minute walk, away from the town centre.”

The 84 units would be a mix of 12 one-bedroom flats, 10 three-person two-bedroom houses, 22 four-person three-bedroom houses, 25 five-person three-bedroom houses, 12 five-person three-bedroom corner houses and three six-person four-bedroom houses.

BHB said: “The proposals deliver a meaningful and policy-compliant contribution to affordable housing, alongside the provision of employment land that will support local economic growth.

“In doing so, the scheme addresses both social and economic priorities, contributing to the long-term vitality and resilience of Hay-on-Wye.”

A decision on the application is now overdue.