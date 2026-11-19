Emily Price

A controversial councillor stormed out of a meeting after being repeatedly prevented from steering a debate on male violence against women and girls towards asylum seekers.

During a full meeting of Bridgend County Borough Council on Wednesday (November 18), councillors discussed White Ribbon Day, which takes place on November 25.

It is an annual day of recognition for men from all backgrounds who pledge their ongoing commitment to ending violence against women and girls.

During the debate, Bridgend Council Deputy Leader Jane Gebbie spoke candidly about her own experiences of childhood sexual abuse and domestic violence.

However, after Cllr Gebbie’s contribution, Restore Britain’s Owain Clatworthy claimed the council chamber had been “turned into a stage for empty symbolism”.

He argued that wearing a white ribbon would do nothing to protect women and girls, before attempting to shift the debate towards the ethnicity of perpetrators of sexual violence.

As he complained that Bridgend Council was housing “large numbers of asylum seekers”, Independent councillor Graham Walter could be heard interrupting via video link, saying: “You are a disgrace and I don’t want to listen to you anymore.”

Bridgend County Borough Mayor Heidi Bennett reprimanded Cllr Clatworthy, telling him he was “out of order” and reminding him to keep his comments relevant to the motion and the borough.

Cllr Clatworthy could be heard shouting across the chamber, although his remarks were unintelligible.

Cllr Bennett said she would take legal advice on the matter before turning to the council’s Monitoring Officer Kelly Watson.

Cllr Clatworthy then interrupted again, shouting that the women were a “disgrace”.

The Monitoring Officer ruled that the Restore Britain councillor could continue with his contribution, but warned he should stick to the motion, which was about the White Ribbon campaign and domestic abuse.

Cllr Clatworthy responded by once again attempting to steer the discussion towards sexual offending statistics relating to certain nationalities.

Cllr Bennett interrupted the Restore politician again, making clear that the White Ribbon campaign was not about specific minority groups, but addressed all male violence against women and girls.

Asked if he would like to continue with his contribution to the debate, Cllr Clatworthy said it wasn’t “worth it”, adding that he would put his remarks out to the public later.

He said: “You are against free speech. Well done.”

As another councillor praised Cllr Gebbie for her “bravery” in speaking about her own experience of domestic violence, Cllr Clatworthy could be seen putting on his coat before storming out of the room.

He later took to social media to abuse Cllr Bennet, sharing footage of her which he had edited to include images of ethnic minority sexual offenders.

Cllr Clatworthy wrote: “Cllr Heidi Bennett is going down as one of the most deluded, traitorous, and utterly pathetic mayors in the entire history of this county borough.”

In a further post to Facebook on Thursday afternoon (November 19) Cllr Clatworthy edited an image of himself in the council chamber to include a lit cigarette in his hand and wearing gangster-like sunglasses.

He wrote: “Someone’s gotta hold Bridgend down.

“The rest of the council, MP, Senedd Members don’t have the balls.”

Cllr Clatworthy later deleted the post.

It comes after the Restore Britain councillor publicly defended rapist comedian Russell Brand.

Cllr Clatworthy argued that Brand, who is an English white man, was a victim of “two-tier justice”, claiming he had been victimised because of his stance on the Covid pandemic and his conversion to Christianity.

Offering words of support to the convicted sex offender, Cllr Clatworthy urged Brand to “stay strong”.

Bridgend’s Labour group said: “Today Bridgend Council backed the White Ribbon campaign to end violence against women and girls.

“Cllr Jon-Paul Blundell brought the motion. Deputy Leader Cllr Jane Gebbie seconded it, speaking with real courage as a survivor of more than a decade of domestic violence.

“This should have been a moment for every councillor to stand together.

“Instead, Restore’s Cllr Owain Clatworthy called the white ribbon ‘public performance’, tried to turn the debate into one about asylum seekers, was ruled out of order by the Mayor, and walked out.

“Asked to wear a white ribbon, he refused.

“This is the same councillor who, two weeks ago, told convicted rapist Russell Brand to ‘stay strong’.

“Violence against women and girls is not about immigration.

“It is not about politics. Most women who are harmed are harmed by someone they know.

“Refusing to stand against it is never acceptable.

“Bridgend Labour councillors will always stand with women, girls and survivors.

“Make the White Ribbon promise on 25 November.”