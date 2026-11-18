Martin Shipton

Universities and colleges in Wales will face an even deeper crisis unless their “flat” funding allocation in the Welsh Government’s Draft Budget is increased, according to the University and College Union.

The UCU says further job losses, industrial action and national decay will be inevitable unless millions of pounds in extra funding are provided to the sector.

Gareth Lloyd, the union’s national official for Wales, said Medr would decide how to allocate the money within the limits set by the Budget. He said a cash freeze over two years would amount to a real-terms cut through to 2029, leaving already fragile institutions to deal with rising costs following geopolitical shocks such as the Iran crisis.

Mr Lloyd said Medr would be forced to revisit its learning and teaching budget. The union could not say with certainty where cuts would fall, but expected research, professional and learner support, and other funding streams to be affected.

Welsh colleges receive funding directly from the government through Medr. Mr Lloyd said the funding universities receive through Medr, which he put at 15% of overall funding, could determine whether some institutions had enough cash to meet their costs.

He said participation in education remained low despite a partial recovery in youth employment in the third quarter of 2026. Around 29% of young people domiciled in Wales enrol at a university in the UK, he said, compared with approximately 40% in Northern Ireland and more than 50% in Greater London.

In further education, analysis by Wonkhe found that a growing share of Welsh college learners were enrolling in vocational courses at Level 2 or below. Mr Lloyd said the funding formula was based on the previous year’s enrolments, meaning colleges could face a jump in demand without extra funding in the same academic year.

Mr Lloyd said the union’s estimates were based on what the sector needed in 2027–28. The Welsh Government’s higher education review is due to report in 2028, and he said measures such as sharing services or forming federations would require upfront investment. He argued that long-term stability depended on renegotiating the UK higher education funding formula.

Pain

He said: “While the Finance Minister claims that the new government’s Budget ‘breaks from the past’, it represents more of the same pain for universities and colleges.

“As the latest news from Aberystwyth [the announcement of plans to cut 150 jobs] clearly shows, university courses and departments are at very real risk. While we welcome the HE review, course blackspots are already threatening to prejudice its recommendations.

“Action is needed now to stabilise the sector. It is crucial that students in Wales, and those who want to come here to study, have a wide range of courses available to them. We cannot allow a situation where growing numbers of learners who cannot afford to leave home are priced out of higher education altogether.

Crisis

“Our universities are in crisis. Consequently, UCU Cymru is asking the Minister to instruct Medr to distribute an additional £45m revenue based on current need. This money can be found in the £187m taken forward from the last government.

“Similarly, as youth employment remains stubbornly low across Wales, the government must also ensure that our colleges are funded to teach the increasing numbers of younger learners who seek opportunity in further education. Essentially, these students are doing the right thing and should not have to endure time spent on waiting lists or under-resourced educational settings.

“This is why UCU Cymru is calling on the Minister to secure the additional £30m necessary to ensure that the 5,100 extra places are fully funded.

“Last week, Deputy Minister Cefin Campbell described the prospect of 150 job losses as ‘almost inevitable’ in response to sector pressures. UCU Cymru takes a less fatalistic view.

“Recognising the threat to learners, educators and the wider Welsh economy, the least we can demand is that government fund the essentials. After all, far from arguing for ‘nice to haves’, UCU Cymru makes a case for the bare minimum necessary to secure the sector.

“Should this vital assistance not arrive, then the logic of decline must favour job losses, industrial action and national decay.”